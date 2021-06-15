PLYMOUTH — In a field of steep competition, Columbia City’s boys golf team posted an impressive score to place second in the Plymouth Regional and advance to this week’s State Finals.
The Eagles were topped only by Bishop Dwenger, which posted a score of 298. Columbia City was just four strokes behind at 302.
Columbia City was led by Drew Dunham, who tied for first place with his score of 72. Also scoring a 72 were Bishop Dwenger’s Sam Brita and Canterbury’s Joe Shaklik.
Nearly every Eagle golfer scored below 80. Alex Hedrick carded a 75, Sean Bledsoe shot a 77, Kameron Hoag finished in 78 strokes and Andrew Hedrick scored an 81.
Columbia City defeated Penn in third with 311 strokes, Homestead in fourth, Warsaw in fifth, Carroll in sixth, Leo in seventh and Blackhawk in eighth.
The Eagles took to the course at Prairie View Golf Club on Tuesday for opening round action, with the two-day event ending Wednesday. See more in next week’s IN|Whitley County Newspaper.
