Churubusco
Coach: Zach Dock
The Eagles hope to have another successful season like their 2021 campaign. They won the NECC regular season and tournament titles last season.
Returning for Churubusco are Hannah Boersma, Ella Boersma, Cara DeBolt, Bree Fulkerson, Isabelle Zuk and Brelle Shearer.
Shearer and Zuk were regional qualifiers in the 4-by-100-meter and 4-by-400 relays. Shearer made it in the pole vault.
Hannah Boersma qualified for regionals in the high jump, and Fulkerson advanced in the discus.
The newcomers for the Eagles are Ella Elias, Madison Hosted, Bree Hosted and Jaylee Longardner.
Homestead
Head coach: Sarah Wyss
2021 accomplishments: Sectional champions, three state qualifiers (Addison Knoblauch in the 3,200; Julie Gerr in the pole vault; 4x400 relay team.
There are 16 total returning letterwinners for the Homestead girls this year. Some key returners include Nile Hopson in the 100, 400, and 200 events; Knoblauch in the 3,200 and the 4-by-400 relay along with teammates Mackenzie McConahay, Ryann Parrish and Grace Stedge.
“We have high hopes for the 2022 season,” longtime Spartans coach Sarah Wyss said. “The team wants to compete, and they have set some very high team goals.”
New Haven
Coach: Larry Stemmler
The Bulldogs were fourth at the New Haven Sectional in 2021.
Key returners for New Haven include senior Trishelle Ganaway. Ganaway was the top point scorer for the Bulldogs in 2021 with 145.88 points. She broke the school record in the long jump and was also a regional qualifier in the 100 hurdles, long jump, and 4-by-100 relay.
Sophomore J’NQE Jackson is the second-highest point scorer returning with 93.25 points. She was a regional qualifier in the 300 hurdles and the 4-by-100 meter relay.
Key newcomers for New Haven include senior Ashanti Tyler and sophomore Ashyla Marshall. This pair of sisters transferred from Wayne and were part of their 4-by-100 and 4-by-400 relay teams. They will run those events and also in the 100 and 200 dashes.
Makenna Dommer, a sophomore, transferred from Concordia Lutheran. She will be New Haven’s top thrower.
Senior Kilah McLaughlin will be the Bulldogs’ top distance runner.
Key losses to graduation for New Haven include Gabrielle Bussar, a state qualifier in the discus who scored 123.64 points in 2021, and Lyric Barnett, who was part of the Bulldogs’ regional-qualifying 4-by-100 relay team.
“We will be a small squad which will cause us to struggle in dual and triangular meets. But with a good core of athletes, we can be competitive in invitationals,” Stemmler said.
