The Brokaw, Angola

Frozen II (PG) — Today: 6, 8:45 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 12:30, 3:15, 6, 8:45 p.m., Monday: 6, 8:45 p.m., Tuesday: 7 p.m., Wednesday: 12:30, 3, 6, 8:45 p.m., Thursday: 12:30, 3:15, 6 p.m.

Last Christmas (PG-13) — Today: 6, 8:45 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 12:30, 3:15, 6, 8:45 p.m., Monday: 7, 9:30 p.m., Tuesday: 7 p.m., Wednesday: 12:30, 3, 6, 8:45 p.m., Thursday: 12:30, 3:15, 6 p.m.

The Strand, Kendallville

Frozen II (PG) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday-Thursday: 7 p.m.

NCG Cinemas, Auburn

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (PG) — 11:05 a.m., 1:40, 4:15, 6:50, 9:25 p.m.

Frozen II (PG) — 11:30 a.m., 2, 3, 4:30, 5:30, 7 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (PG-13) — 11:10 a.m., 1:50, 4:35, 7:15, 9:55 p.m.

Ford V Ferrari (PG-13) — 11:25 a.m., 2:50, 6:10, 9:35 p.m.

The Good Liar (R) — 11 a.m., 8 p.m.

Doctor Sleep (R) — 11:35 a.m., 4:05 p.m.

Last Christmas (PG-13) — 1:35, 7:20, 9:45 p.m.

Midday (PG-13) — 12:15, 3:20, 6:20, 9:30 p.m.

Playing With Fire (PG) — 11:40 a.m., 2:05, 4:25, 6:50, 9:20 p.m.

