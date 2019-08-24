Having dryer vents cleaned is an oft-neglected but important item on homeowners’ annual maintenance checklist.
“You really should have that done as a maintenance issue,” Hagerman’s Appliance owner Mary Hagerman said.
However, “people usually don’t do it until they have trouble with their dryer,” she added.
Common signs a dryer vent is getting clogged include increased drying time and the appliance getting hot, Chimney 1 owner Cindy Hull said. The company cleans dryer vents in addition to doing chimney cleaning and repair.
A clogged dryer vent can cause serious issues, from damaging the heating elements to causing dryer fires.
“People don’t realize how many dryer fires happen every…year,” Hull said.
There are about 2,900 residential dryer fires annually, resulting in an estimated five deaths, 100 injuries and $35 million in property loss, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.
Failure to clean the dryer is the leading cause of these fires, according to the USFA, which happen most in the fall and winter months and peak in January.
Dryer fires occur when hair and lint gets lodged in the vents, with lint being highly flammable, Hull said.
Homeowners can help by cleaning their lint filters between every load, Hagerman said, but the vents will still need cleaned eventually.
When that time comes, Hagerman said homeowners “need to call (a professional), because someone usually has to go on the roof (or) at the bottom and have the equipment to do it with.” Hagerman’s Appliance offers this service, she added.
While this may seem like an added cost, it is cheaper than replacing parts on a dryer, Hull said.
“It’s more cost effective to clean the vent,” she said. “The longer you go, it puts so much stress and strain on the dryer to keep pushing that air through. A lot of times, if you don’t clean that vent out, you’re looking at the cost of putting a new heating element in the dryer or something like that.”
