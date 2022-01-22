MONDAY
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Canterbury at Fremont, 6 p.m. (varsity only)
PREP GYMNASTICS
West Noble at Plymouth, 6 p.m.
Angola at East Noble, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Elkhart, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Garrett at Fremont, 6 p.m.
Snider at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
East Noble at West Noble, 6 p.m.
Concord at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
South Adams at Churubusco, 6 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Wayne, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Fremont at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Heritage at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Snider at East Noble, 6:30 p.m.
PREP SWIMMING
East Noble at Bellmont, 6 p.m.
