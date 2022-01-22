MONDAY

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Canterbury at Fremont, 6 p.m. (varsity only)

PREP GYMNASTICS

West Noble at Plymouth, 6 p.m.

Angola at East Noble, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Elkhart, 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Garrett at Fremont, 6 p.m.

Snider at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

East Noble at West Noble, 6 p.m.

Concord at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.

South Adams at Churubusco, 6 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Wayne, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Fremont at Eastside, 6 p.m.

Heritage at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS

Snider at East Noble, 6:30 p.m.

PREP SWIMMING

East Noble at Bellmont, 6 p.m.

