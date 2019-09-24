FORT WAYNE — The Cinema Center will present its fourth annual Hobnobben Film Festival, October 11-13, in downtown Fort Wayne.
The popular festival attracts films and filmmakers from around the globe, as well as from the Hoosier state.
Narrative features, documentaries and short films (including children’s shorts) will be screened in Cinema Center’s main auditorium and Spectator Lounge, 437 E. Berry St.
This year, as a gift to the community, Cinema Center has reduced ticket prices. An all-access three-day pass is now $45, and adult single-screening tickets are $10. Student, senior and children’s tickets are $5, even less than Cinema Center’s normally low general admission prices.
“Hobnobben is a community celebration and a celebration of our film community,” said Art Herbig, Cinema Center interim executive director. “It’s our hope that people will come to Cinema Center, enjoy the festival and feel as if they are part of our conversation.”
This year’s festival features an eclectic mix of 77 films from 12 different countries chosen from among 175 submissions and other film sources. Twenty-two of the selected films have a Hoosier connection (made in Indiana or by an Indiana native), 23 films are by student filmmakers, and nearly one third are from women filmmakers. Many of the films will include panel discussions after the showings. Sixty-two of the films are eligible for awards.
The festival will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 at Cinema Center with the Opening Night Reception, immediately followed by the Awards Ceremony at 7 p.m. Awards will be given to the best films in each category (feature, documentary, short, student and Hoosier) as determined by a five-member jury.
The Opening Night Film, "Before You Know It," will start at 8:30 p.m., in Cinema Center’s main auditorium.
Starring Judith Light, Alec Baldwin, Mandy Patinkin, Jen Tullock and Hannah Pearl Utt, this female-directed comedy follows two sisters who discover that the mother they thought was dead is actually alive and starring in a soap opera.
The festival closes on Sunday, Oct. 13, with a panel discussion following the film "Last Call," about a life-changing phone conversation based on a misdialed number.
Other highlights of this year’s festival include a more user-friendly program guide and a new way of programming short films.
“In the past, short films were grouped into viewing blocks according to their awards category, such as student, Indiana or traditional shorts,” noted Christi Hille, Hobnobben co-chair. “This year, we’ve grouped films according to theme as a way to enhance the attendee experience.”
“We truly have such an amazing selection of films and an incredible group of filmmakers represented in the festival,” said Alix Watson, Hobnobben co-chair. “Each story is unique and in grouping shorts by content, we’re confident viewers will be able to enjoy the films and reflect on the narratives in a more meaningful way.”
Tickets for Hobnobben are available at www.hobnobben.org, www.cinemacenter.org and at the Cinema Center box office, located at 437 E. Berry St. A complete list of films with descriptions is available online at www.hobnobben.org. Printed festival guides can be picked up at the box office starting the first week of October and at various businesses around town.
Major sponsors of the Hobnobben Film Festival include Purdue University Fort Wayne, PUNCH Films, Sweetwater and Parkview Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.