DeKalb tickets go on sale Monday
WATERLOO — Big Red Tickets, DeKalb High School and DeKalb Middle School Super Family Tickets, Little Red Super Tickets, Football Season Tickets, Boys Basketball Season Tickets and Baron Team Member passes for the 2019-2020 school year will be on sale at DeKalb High School, in the main office. Regular ticket sales will be Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m-2:30 p.m. No tickets will be sold on Friday.
The Big Red Ticket is an adult and student all-sports pass, which entitles the holder to admission to all DeKalb High School athletic contests, excluding tournaments. Included with the ticket are reserved seats for varsity football and boys varsity basketball, if available. It also includes admission to all regular season sporting events at DeKalb High School. A DeKalb High School/Middle School Family Super Pass will also be offered again this year. This Super Pass will allow admission to regular season events at both the High School and Middle School. The adult Big Red is priced at $60. The student Big Red is priced at $35. A family Big Red is priced at $190. The Family Super Pass is priced at $240. The family passes are good for immediate family members (parents & siblings) only. Seniors (those 55 & older) may purchase a Big Red Ticket for $50.
The Little Red Ticket is good for ten admissions and is priced at $40. Each time the ticket is used it is punched. When ten admissions are used the ticket is void. The Little Red can be used for multiple admissions per event. The Little Red is accepted at any home regular season athletic contest excluding tournaments and is on sale the entire school year.
For those not purchasing a Big Red Ticket, three varsity football season ticket plans are available. Reserved adult football season tickets are priced at $22 for five home games and the scrimmage. Non-reserved adult football season tickets are priced at $20 for five home games and the scrimmage, and student football season tickets are $15. Preschool children are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.
Boys Basketball Season Tickets will also go on sale. Reserved tickets will be sold for $45. Adult non-reserved boys basketball season tickets will be sold for $40, and student boys basketball season tickets will sell for $30. There are ten home boys varsity basketball games this year. Fans with reserved boys basketball seats are asked to purchase their tickets prior to Nov. 1. After Nov. 1, reserved seats will be sold to those already on our waiting list. If you currently have a reserved basketball ticket and do not intend to renew this year, please notify the athletic department immediately.
Baron Team Member Passes that are equivalent to a student Big Red Pass will be sold for $30 to any student participating on an athletic team.
Senior Gold Passes are free for those of the age of 60 or older. The Gold Passes allow free non reserved admission to all Athletic and Fine Arts Events at DeKalb Central Schools. The passes can be picked up at The DeKalb Central Office.
Admission to all regular season athletic events at DeKalb High School will be $5. Admission has been set by the NE8 Conference at $5 per event for all levels. This includes varsity, junior varsity, and freshman sporting events.
For more information, contact Chris Rhodes at (260) 920-1012 ext. 1601.
Eastside announces fall ticket prices
BUTLER — Eastside athletic director Aaron Willard has announced season tickets and passes are available for the 2019 fall sports season and the 2019-2020 sports seasons.
Family fall and winter athletic passes are available for $100 each. Football season tickets are $20 each.
All-sport passes are $40 for students and $200 for families ($175 if paid before first event in the fall).
Punch tickets are available for $70, good for admission to 20 home Eastside contests or $35, good for admission to 10 home Eastside contests.
Free golden activity passes are available to individuals 65 years of age or older who live in the DeKalb County Eastern School District. A golden activity pass entitles the holder to free admission to any regular-season home contest at Eastside.
Passes are not valid for Northeast Corner Conference tournament or Indiana High School Athletic Association sponsored tournament events.
Football
Varsity: All single tickets, $5. Preschool, no charge.
Reserve: All tickets, $4.
Junior high: Adult, $3. Student, $2. Preschool, no charge.
Volleyball
Varsity and reserve: All single tickets, $5. Preschool, no charge.
Junior high: Adult, $3. Student, $2. Preschool, no charge.
Soccer
Varsity: All single tickets, $4.
Junior high: Adult, $3. Student, $2.
Cross country
All levels, all ages, no charge.
Boys Basketball
Varsity and reserve: All single tickets, $5. Preschool, no charge.
Junior high: Adult, $3. Student, $2. Preschool, no charge.
Girls Basketball
Varsity and reserve: All single tickets, $5. Preschool, no charge.
Junior high: Adult, $3. Student, $2. Preschool, no charge.
Wrestling
Varsity and reserve: All single tickets, $4. Preschool, no charge.
Junior high: Adult, $3. Student, $2. Preschool, no charge.
Girls Golf
Lakeland 5th in Goshen Invite
GOSHEN — The Lakeland girls golf team placed fifth in Monday’s Goshen Invitational at Black Squirrel, finishing with a team score of 442.
Madison Keil (4th individually) was the lone golfer to score less than 100, shooting an 88. Rounding out the scorecard were Kylee Watkins (116), Tatum Retterbush (117), Sadie Edsall (120) and Amelia Trump (136).
Hornets start season at Homestead Invite
FORT WAYNE — The Angola girls golf team began the 2019 season at the Homestead Invitational Monday, shooting a team score of 525.
Senior Teryn Stanley’s 83 paced the team, with Victoria Miller (105), Ann Reiniche (106), Hannah Hagerty (115) and Katie Smith (116) rounding out the team’s scores.
