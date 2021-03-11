We’re now approaching a year since the coronavirus pandemic seemingly shut down our world overnight. It almost seems surreal to recall the early days of March 2020, when the first positive COVID-19 cases in Michigan and Indiana were being discovered and many of us thought a brief two-week hiatus would be enough to halt the spread of the virus and then we’d be back to our normal everyday activities.
I was living in Hillsdale, Michigan at the time, and having recently accepted a job as the sports editor for the Hillsdale Daily News, suddenly found myself without any sports to cover as leagues and conferences from the local to national level quickly suspended competition or cancelled entire seasons.
The worsening pandemic kept me busy as I shifted the focus of my work back to local news, covering health board meetings, emergency orders and schools transitioning to virtual learning for the first time. But like most Americans, I quickly became bored and restless as the stay-at-home orders got extended time and time again.
With most places shut down and little to do, during my leisure time I watched more movies and TV shows during the first few months than I’m comfortable admitting. Now, looking back, I don’t judge myself too harshly. After all, how many others did the same? For many of us, I suspect home viewing became an escape from both the bleak reality of a world under siege by an invisible enemy and the mundane pattern of “working from home.”
Fortunately (or unfortunately depending on your view), we live in a gilded entertainment age where it’s never been easier to consume our favorite movies or shows, always on demand thanks to internet streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video or DisneyPlus. The options are virtually unlimited. And while that’s certainly a plus for cinephiles like myself, it’s also true that the abundance of options means finding and committing to watching a new movie or show can seem like a chore at times.
That’s definitely the case with me, since I tend to be pretty choosy about the movies and shows I watch. I generally prefer dramas or films based on real-life events, or at least ones that could plausibly take place in a parallel universe similar to ours. Movies about historical events, or shows delving into complex topics are even better. I guess I’m just tired of the endless cycle of subpar 80’s franchise reboots or the parade of DC and Marvel superhero movies that modern cinema has increasingly become oversaturated with.
Luckily, as I discovered, there are some excellent movies and TV shows out there that defy the assumption that Hollywood has gotten completely stale. I’m going to share with you a small selection of these titles, all of which I’ve watched over the last year, along with my personal recommendation for why you too, dear reader, should add them to your own viewing list.
Without further ado, here are three different movies and TV shows that helped get me through the pandemic, along with information on how to watch them and a brief synopsis from yours truly.
Yellowstone (Season 3)
How to Watch: Peacock Premium or Paramount Network website if you have a cable subscription that includes the Paramount Network
Starring Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the patriarch of a modern-day ranching family in Montana’s Yellowstone Valley, this fictional series follows the conflicts that ensue when rich, out-of-state land developers and nearby Native American tribal leaders both want the Dutton’s unspoiled ranch land and will stop at nothing to get their way.
There aren’t many modern westerns that actually do right by the genre, and Taylor Sheridan, the show’s creator, manages to create a gritty, realistic vision of a livelihood tied to the past and besieged by the future, as represented by the threats the Dutton family faces. Throw in engaging storylines about a dysfunctional family, corrupt politicians and life in one of America’s last frontiers and you’ve got a recipe for a deep, yet thrilling show I’ll evangelize to all my friends.
Greyhound
How to Watch: Apple TV Plus
I don’t think I’ve ever heard of a movie starring Tom Hanks that didn’t interest me, but the combination of one of the best living actors and World War II naval history made me click play faster than any other title this past year.
Hanks plays the commanding officer of a U.S. Navy submarine on maritime escort duty during the height of Germany’s U-boat attacks on allied merchant vessels. When the convoy the protagonist is protecting sails too far out to sea for air cover, all bets are off as it is set upon by enemy U-boats and torpedoes. “Greyhound” is a heroic tale of perseverance in the face of immeasurable odds, and it’s based on a 1955 novel by C.S. Forester, “The Good Shepherd,” to boot.
Trial of the Chicago 7
How to Watch: Netflix
Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, this film chronicles the arrest and trial of the Chicago Seven, a group of anti-Vietnam War protestors who were charged with conspiracy and crossing state lines with the intention of instigating a riot during the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
I particularly enjoyed this movie because it is a fun, witty, and sometimes maddening look back at a particularly grim abuse of justice during the 1960s, a time when civil rights activists and anti-war protestors found common ground in being unfairly persecuted by law enforcement. Given the many protests that took place in 2020, the film feels quite timely.
