PREP SWIMMING

Angola, East Noble at Wawasee Invite, 9 a.m.

PREP WRESTLING

NE8 Triple Dual at Norwell (DeKalb, East Noble, Bellmont), 9:30 a.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Norwell at Garrett, 6 p.m.

Bethany Christian at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Central Noble vs. Barr-Reeve at Southport, 3:30 p.m.

Prairie Heights at Eastside, 6 p.m.

Fremont at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

Northridge at Angola, 6 p.m.

West Noble at Churubusco, 6 p.m.

Edon (Ohio) at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.

Bethany Christian at Lakeland, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Women, Trine at Albion Invitational, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Men, Wisconsin-La Crosse at Trine, 1 p.m.

Women, Olivet at Trine, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Women, Marian (Wis.) at Trine, 2 p.m.

Men, Trine at Aurora, 4 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.