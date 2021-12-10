PREP SWIMMING
Angola, East Noble at Wawasee Invite, 9 a.m.
PREP WRESTLING
NE8 Triple Dual at Norwell (DeKalb, East Noble, Bellmont), 9:30 a.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Norwell at Garrett, 6 p.m.
Bethany Christian at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Central Noble vs. Barr-Reeve at Southport, 3:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Fremont at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
Northridge at Angola, 6 p.m.
West Noble at Churubusco, 6 p.m.
Edon (Ohio) at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.
Bethany Christian at Lakeland, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Women, Trine at Albion Invitational, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Men, Wisconsin-La Crosse at Trine, 1 p.m.
Women, Olivet at Trine, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Women, Marian (Wis.) at Trine, 2 p.m.
Men, Trine at Aurora, 4 p.m.
