Like Regional Cities before it, Indiana’s READI grant program is helping to infuse billions of dollars into Indiana’s communities to help improve quality of place.
The $50 million investment northeast Indiana received as part of READI is helping fund some major moves in our region.
But one of the pitfalls of READI, like Regional Cities before it, is that big cities receive a majority of the benefit, while it’s small communities that need the most help.
Take last week’s Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority meeting in Auburn. The RDA approved $15 million in READI projects. DeKalb County got $1.5 million for a housing project. Cameron Hospital got $1.5 million for an education center. The other $15 million funded three Fort Wayne projects.
That’s on top of $15 million approved for Fort Wayne projects in August.
While the RDA has worked to spread the money around both during Regional Cities and READI, the reality is that Fort Wayne sponged up about two-thirds of the region’s $50 million pot.
Although Fort Wayne is the regional economic hub and having a vibrant urban center can fuel new growth, Fort Wayne doesn’t need the same kind of boost that its surrounding communities do.
In the most recent census, Allen County’s population grew 8.5% from 2010 to 2020.
In the 11-county northeast Indiana economic district, LaGrange County, with its large Amish population, was the only one to grow at a higher rate — 8.9% — although the majority of that comes from growth in the Amish community which is not creating the type of economic activity or quality-of-life improvement that state leaders are targeting with these types of programs.
Adams County, which also has a large Amish community, was third on the list with 4.5% growth, followed by Kosciusko County at 3.5%, Whitley County with 2.7%, then DeKalb County at 2.5% and Wells County at 2% growth.
The remaining four counties all had growth under 1%, with three of those counties in the negative.
Steuben County barely stayed on the positive side with 0.7% growth over 10 years, while Noble County lost 0.2% of its population compared to 2010, Huntington County dropped 1.2% and Wabash County had the biggest drop, losing 5.8%.
This is READI’s downside exemplified — the most money is going to the area that arguably needs it the least.
One would suspect this lopsided investment might only help to create greater disparity between urban haves and rural have-nots, potentially making the problem of rural decline worse, not better.
Indiana’s leaders need to therefore come up with ideas to make more substantial and direct investment into areas that are not growing.
About half of the state’s 92 counties saw negative population growth over the 2010-2020, so that might be a good baseline to draw.
The state could see big return on investment in a much wider area at a much lower cost too.
Consider the impact the $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant will have on Kendallville’s downtown next year. The city will be able to transform a large chunk of its downtown corridor with that money.
How far does $2 million in public works money go in Fort Wayne by comparison? Barely anywhere.
Trickle-down economics simply don’t work, and pumping money into urban centers hoping it creates prosperity in rural communities surrounding them is not effective policy. The 2020 Census returns have proved that quite definitively.
State leaders should therefore design a program that invests into the places that actually need it and could benefit the most — its ailing rural communities.
