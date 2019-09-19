Sept. 7

22:52 Audible alarm, 500 block of Green Street

Sept. 8

10:35 Battery, just occurred at Doyle and Edgerton roads

Sept. 9

08:25 Serving protective order, 100 block of Green Street

14:00 Serving warrant, 5400 block of Old Maumee Road

19:35 Theft, just occurred, 800 block of West Lincoln Highway

Sept. 10

12:50 Community Oriented Policing, 800 block of Homestead Drive

14:39 Serving warrant, 6000 block of Old Maumee Road

16:06 Serving warrant, 1700 block of Orkney Lane

19:32 Serving warrant, 6900 block of East SR 930

22:24 Traffic stop at Parrot and Hartzell roads

Sept. 11

02:28 Traffic stop at Minnich and Seiler roads

11:18 Serving warrant, 1300 block of Summit Street

14:26 Meet, 300 block of West Tyland Boulevard

23:26 Traffic stop at Parrot and Hartzell roads

Sept. 12

09:12 Cat investigation, 6000 block of Moeller Road

09:55 Disabled vehicle at Moeller and Kenosha roads

10:06 Property damage crash, SR 930 at Adams Center Road

10:10 Dog investigation, 800 block of Keller Drive

10:59 Disabled vehicle, juvenile locked inside, Landin and North River roads

12:15 Mentally ill subject, East Lincoln Highway and Broadway Street

13:04 Dog investigation, 5300 block of New Haven Avenue

16:57 Suicide threats, 10800 block of Rose Avenue

19:19 Disabled vehicle, juvenile locked inside, SR 930 at Minnich Road

Sept. 13

08:07 Disabled vehicle, juvenile locked inside, Adams Center Road at SR 930

19:41 Disabled vehicle, 2000 block of I 469 Northbound

