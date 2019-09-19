Sept. 7
22:52 Audible alarm, 500 block of Green Street
Sept. 8
10:35 Battery, just occurred at Doyle and Edgerton roads
Sept. 9
08:25 Serving protective order, 100 block of Green Street
14:00 Serving warrant, 5400 block of Old Maumee Road
19:35 Theft, just occurred, 800 block of West Lincoln Highway
Sept. 10
12:50 Community Oriented Policing, 800 block of Homestead Drive
14:39 Serving warrant, 6000 block of Old Maumee Road
16:06 Serving warrant, 1700 block of Orkney Lane
19:32 Serving warrant, 6900 block of East SR 930
22:24 Traffic stop at Parrot and Hartzell roads
Sept. 11
02:28 Traffic stop at Minnich and Seiler roads
11:18 Serving warrant, 1300 block of Summit Street
14:26 Meet, 300 block of West Tyland Boulevard
23:26 Traffic stop at Parrot and Hartzell roads
Sept. 12
09:12 Cat investigation, 6000 block of Moeller Road
09:55 Disabled vehicle at Moeller and Kenosha roads
10:06 Property damage crash, SR 930 at Adams Center Road
10:10 Dog investigation, 800 block of Keller Drive
10:59 Disabled vehicle, juvenile locked inside, Landin and North River roads
12:15 Mentally ill subject, East Lincoln Highway and Broadway Street
13:04 Dog investigation, 5300 block of New Haven Avenue
16:57 Suicide threats, 10800 block of Rose Avenue
19:19 Disabled vehicle, juvenile locked inside, SR 930 at Minnich Road
Sept. 13
08:07 Disabled vehicle, juvenile locked inside, Adams Center Road at SR 930
19:41 Disabled vehicle, 2000 block of I 469 Northbound
