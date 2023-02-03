TODAY
PREP WRESTLING
Carroll Regional, 8 a.m. Goshen Regional, 9:30 a.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 4A DeKalb Sectional final, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Concordia Sectional final, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A Fairfield Sectional final, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Central Noble Sectional final, 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A Blackhawk Christian Sectional final, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING
MIAA Tournament at Adrian, 10 a.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Angola, DeKalb, Eastside, East Noble and West Noble at Lakeland Invitational, 11 a.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Westview at Plymouth, noon
Snider at East Noble, 1 p.m.
West Noble at LaVille, 1 p.m.
Canterbury at Fremont, 1 p.m.
Garrett at Whitko, 2:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Elkhart Christian, 2:30 p.m.
PREP SWIMMING
Elkhart Sectional: diving, 9 a.m.; swim finals, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Trine’s Mrs. G Invitational, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Women, St. Norbert (Wis.) at Trine, 2 p.m.
Men, Trine at Lake Forest, Ill. 4 p.m.
ACHA D3, Indiana at Trine, 4:15 p.m.
PREP HOCKEY
Angola JV at Crown Point (Bulldog Outdoor Park), 2:15 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Trine at Concordia (Wis.) Invitational: vs. Milwaukee School of Engineering, 11 a.m.; vs. UC-Santa Cruz, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Women, Alma at Trine, 1 p.m.
Men, Alma at Trine, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE FIGURE SKATING
Trine at Bronco Cup Conference Competition (Day 2) in Kalamazoo, Mich., 9 a.m.
SUNDAY
COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY
ACHA D2, Trine at Adrian, 11 a.m.
ACHA D3, Indiana at Trine, noon
COLLEGE FIGURE SKATING
Trine at Bronco Cup Conference Competition (Day 3) in Kalamazoo, Mich., 9 a.m.
COLLEGE BOWLING
Trine men and women at American Heartland Conference Championships in Monroe, Mich., 9 a.m.
MONDAY
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Edgerton (Ohio) at Eastside, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS SWIMMING
Fort Wayne North Side at East Noble, 6 p.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
DeKalb, Eastside and Lakeland at East Noble, 6:30 p.m.
