TODAY

PREP WRESTLING

Carroll Regional, 8 a.m. Goshen Regional, 9:30 a.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 4A DeKalb Sectional final, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Concordia Sectional final, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A Fairfield Sectional final, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Central Noble Sectional final, 7:30 p.m.

Class 1A Blackhawk Christian Sectional final, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

MIAA Tournament at Adrian, 10 a.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS

Angola, DeKalb, Eastside, East Noble and West Noble at Lakeland Invitational, 11 a.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Westview at Plymouth, noon

Snider at East Noble, 1 p.m.

West Noble at LaVille, 1 p.m.

Canterbury at Fremont, 1 p.m.

Garrett at Whitko, 2:30 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Elkhart Christian, 2:30 p.m.

PREP SWIMMING

Elkhart Sectional: diving, 9 a.m.; swim finals, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Trine’s Mrs. G Invitational, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Women, St. Norbert (Wis.) at Trine, 2 p.m.

Men, Trine at Lake Forest, Ill. 4 p.m.

ACHA D3, Indiana at Trine, 4:15 p.m.

PREP HOCKEY

Angola JV at Crown Point (Bulldog Outdoor Park), 2:15 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Trine at Concordia (Wis.) Invitational: vs. Milwaukee School of Engineering, 11 a.m.; vs. UC-Santa Cruz, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Women, Alma at Trine, 1 p.m.

Men, Alma at Trine, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE FIGURE SKATING

Trine at Bronco Cup Conference Competition (Day 2) in Kalamazoo, Mich., 9 a.m.

SUNDAY

COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY

ACHA D2, Trine at Adrian, 11 a.m.

ACHA D3, Indiana at Trine, noon

COLLEGE FIGURE SKATING

Trine at Bronco Cup Conference Competition (Day 3) in Kalamazoo, Mich., 9 a.m.

COLLEGE BOWLING

Trine men and women at American Heartland Conference Championships in Monroe, Mich., 9 a.m.

MONDAY

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Edgerton (Ohio) at Eastside, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS SWIMMING

Fort Wayne North Side at East Noble, 6 p.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS

DeKalb, Eastside and Lakeland at East Noble, 6:30 p.m.

