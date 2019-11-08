The Brokaw, Angola
Downton Abbey (PG) — Today: 6, 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: noon, 3, 6, 9 p.m., Monday: 6, 9 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday: 7 p.m.
Zombieland: Double Tap (R) — Today: 6, 8:45 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 12:45, 3:15, 6, 8:45 p.m., Monday: 7, 9:30 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday: 7 p.m.
The Strand, Kendallville
Playing With Fire (PG) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday: Closed, Tuesday-Thursday: 7 p.m.
Terminator: Dark Fate (R) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday: Closed, Tuesday-Thursday: 7 p.m.
NCG Cinemas, Auburn
Doctor Sleep (R) — 11:35 a.m., 3, 6:20, 8:15, 9:40 p.m.
Last Christmas (PG-13) — 11:50 a.m., 2:20, 4:50, 7:20, 9:50 p.m.
Midday (PG-13) — 12:15, 3:20, 6:25, 9:30 p.m.
Playing With Fire (PG) — 11:40 a.m., 2, 4:30, 6:50, 9:20 p.m.
Arctic Dogs (PG) — 11:05 a.m.
Terminator: Dark Fate (R) — 12:50, 3:45, 6:40, 9:35 p.m.
Countdown (PG-13) — 1:20, 3:35, 6 p.m.
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG) — 11 a.m., 1:40, 4:25, 7:10, 9:55 p.m.
Zombieland: Double Tap (R) — 11:45 a.m., 2:10, 4:40, 7:15, 9:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.