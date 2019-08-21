First it was a house. Then it was a house with an enormous “garage.” Then the house was to be a restaurant. Now it’s going to be a four-unit strip mall.
The property at 6626 W. Jefferson Blvd., owned by local restaurateur Martin Quintana, was the subject of a rezoning request at the Monday, Aug. 12, Plan Commission public hearing.
No decision was made, but attorney James Federoff made the case for rezoning from residential (R1) to limited commercial (C2). He also presented a primary development plan.
The commission took no action on Aug. 12, but was scheduled to recommend either a Do Pass or a Do Not Pass at its business meeting Monday, Aug. 19, at 5 p.m. in Room 30 of Citizens Square. Then it goes to Fort Wayne City Council for a final decision.
As Federoff explained it to the Plan Commission, Quintana originally intended to remodel the home and build a garage. Then someone told Quintana the location is more suitable for commercial development.
Federoff filed a rezoning petition application in April but asked for a continuance to meet with adjacent property owners to address their concerns.
At Monday’s meeting Federoff went over a multitude of details designed to make the project more acceptable to neighbors. One change, enclosing two porches originally designed for outdoor dining, will expand the building to 11,860 square feet. The development will have 42 parking spaces.
There will be a detention basin, a 5-foot sidewalk in front, two parking lot lights, a sign in front, a dumpster and delivery trucks, both in back. It will be brick on all four sides.
A 200-foot solid fence is planned for the west side of the property. On the east side bushes and trees will serve as a buffer. On the north side, which backs up to Covington Creek Condominiums, existing trees and a solid 6-foot fence will provide a buffer.
Certain types of businesses will be excluded from the development, such as liquor stores and entertainment venues. The only type of restaurant that would be allowed would be something like a sub shop, and a drive-through would not be allowed.
Hours of operation would be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and no store would be open outside those hours.
Federoff said the development “fits in with other uses in the area.” He also acknowledged that “this one got off to the wrong start.”
Several people stepped up to the podium to express support for the project. Attorney Tom Trent, representing the Covington Creek Condominium Association board, said the board is in favor of the written plan provided no changes are made.
Carolyn DeVoe, chair of the Southwest Area Partnership, has concerns with the project. “The way this was begun we have residential quality materials throughout this building,” she said. She would prefer it is rezoned to C1, professional offices and personal service.
Due to concerns with building materials, she said, “It’s not beyond the realm of possibility to tear down and rebuild.”
Federoff responded to DeVoe’s suggested zoning change, saying, they are “trying to create a reasonable opportunity for leasing that will bring in good tenants.”
Another resident of Covington Creek Condominiums said, “The red roof is atrocious.”
Architect Matt Kelty of Kelty Tappy Design said the design will ameliorate the color of the roof.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.