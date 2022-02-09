TODAY
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Bellmont at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Angola at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Garrett at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Central Noble at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Churubusco at Hamilton, 6 p.m.
Fairfield at Fremont, 6 p.m.
East Noble at New Haven, 6 p.m.
Westview at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Bethany Christian, 6 p.m.
West Noble at Columbia City, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY
Women, Lake Forest at Trine, 7 p.m.
Men, Trine at Lawrence, 8 p.m.
INDOOR COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Trine at Grand Valley State (Mich.) Big Meet Friday, 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.