ATLANTA, Ind. — Beck’s and Indiana AgriNews today announce the start of their search for the 27th Indiana Farm Family of the Year.
For the past 26 years, Beck’s and Indiana AgriNews have been honoring one Indiana farm family for their work on the farm, service to their community, and the agricultural industry. The award is aimed at increasing awareness of the important contributions farm families make.
“Family farms are vital to the agriculture industry but are also an integral component to rural communities,” said Scott Beck, president of Beck’s. “This award recognizes a family who strives to serve both.”
Previous recipients of the Indiana Farm Family of the Year award include:
1998 — The Kohlhagen Family of Jasper County
1999 — The Walker Family of Blackford County
2000 — The Bontrager Family of Elkhart County
2001 — The Stinson Family of Clinton County
2002 — The Ambriole Family of Huntington County
2003 — The Schlatter Family of Allen County
2004 — The Johnson Family of Orange County
2005 — The Perkins Family of LaGrange County
2006 — The Bell Family of Wayne County
2007 — The Leininger Family of St. Joseph County
2008 — The Ring Family of Dubois County
2009 — The Minich-May Family of Carroll County
2010 — The Mohler Family of Clinton County
2011 — The Coy Family of Decatur County
2012 — The Hayden Family of Lake County
2013 — The Baird Family of Washington County
2014 — The Duttlinger Family of Jasper County
2015 — The Hadley Family of Allen County
2016 — The Clauson Family of Fulton County
2017 — The Miller Family of DeKalb County
2018 — The Ramsey Family of Shelby County
2019 — The Wenning Family of Decatur County
2020 — The Everett Family of Boone County
2021 — The Stephenson Family of Johnson County
2022 — The Schenk Family of Posey County
2023 — The Hamilton Family of Vigo County
“As a family-owned agricultural business, AgriNews believes in the importance of farm families, and we want to spotlight their significant contributions both on and off the farm — in agriculture and in their communities — while thanking one special family, in particular,” said James Henry, Indiana AgriNews executive editor. “It is our honor to present this award to celebrate the 27th Indiana Farm Family of the Year.”
To nominate a family, go to form.jotform.com/222223566107146.
Nominations are now open. The deadline to submit nominations is Sept. 30.
The family will be recognized at the Indiana Farm Bureau State Convention in December 2023 and the Purdue Fish Fry in February 2024.
