Two people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers on Tuesday and early Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Callahan D. Creager, 35, of the 1100 block of West Mill Street, arrested on the Public Square on charges of felony operating while intoxicated and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Madison L. Jones, 25, of the 800 block of River Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.