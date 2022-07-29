AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership: Western at Geelong, FS1, 5 a.m.
AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Essendon, FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England, Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Third Round) and 6 a.m. (Sunday, Final round)
Women’s Scottish Open, Third Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland, Golf Channel, 8:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Golf Channel, 1 p.m.; CBS, 3 p.m.
USGA U.S. Junior Amateur: Championship Match, Bandon (Ore.) Dunes Golf Resort, Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyorod, Hungary, ESPN2, 6:55 a.m.
W Series: Round 5, Hungaroring, Mogyorod, Hungary, ESPNU, 8:35 a.m.
ABB FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix, Round 13, London, CBSSN, 9:30 a.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Practice & Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, USA, 9:30 a.m.
Formula 1: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyorod, Hungary, ESPN2, 9:55 a.m.
NTT IndyCar Series: The Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, NBC, 12:30 p.m.
NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash., FS1, 2 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, NBC, 3:30 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
SPFL: Rangers at Livingston, CBSSN, 7 a.m.
MLS: Portland at Minnesota United FC, ABC, 3 p.m.
Club Friendly: Real Madrid vs. Juventus, Pasadena, Calif., FS2, 10 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
ATL: The Ed Murphey Classic, Memphis, Tenn., ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
Seattle at Washington, ESPN, noon
Dallas at Atlanta, NBAtv, 7:30 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, WBNO-FM 100.9, 12:45 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, WBET-AM 1230, WCSR-FM 92.1, 2:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, FS1, 4 p.m.
Regional Coverage: Minnesota at San Diego or St. Louis at Washington, Fox, 7 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, WLW-AM 700, 6:30 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, WMVP-AM 1000, 7 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, WSCR-AM 670, 9 p.m.
Texas at LA Angels, FS1, 9 p.m.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
Week 7: Killer 3’s vs. 3’s Company, Power vs. Tri-State, Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers, Dallas, CBS, 1 p.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga, FS1, 1 p.m.; FS2, 2 and 6 p.m.; Fox, 4:30 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE
PLL: Archers vs. Atlas, Frisco, Texas, ESPN2, 2 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
U.S. Classic: Junior Women’s Session, Salt Lake City, CNBC, 2:30 p.m.
U.S. Classic: Senior Women’s Session, Salt Lake City, CNBC, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md., ESPN2, 4 p.m.
3ICE HOCKEY
Week 7: Team Fuhr vs. Team LeClair, Team Trottier vs. Team Carbonneau, Team Murphy vs. Team Mullen, Quebec City, Canada, CBSSN, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
PGF 18u Premier National Championship, Irvine, Calif., ESPNU, 4 p.m.
PGF High School Senior All American Game: East vs. West, Irvine, Calif., ESPN2, 10 p.m.
TBT BASKETBALL
TBT Tournament Semifinal, Dayton, Ohio, ESPN, 4 p.m.
TBT Tournament: Aftershocks vs. Americana For Autism, Semifinal, Dayton, Ohio, ESPN, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE
The All-America Lacrosse Classic: North vs. South, Baltimore: Girls, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Boys, ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Atlanta-ATP Semifinals, Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.
CFL FOOTBALL
Winnipeg at Calgary, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
The America Cup: Colombia vs. Brazil, Final, Bucaramanga, Colombia, FS2, 7:45 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 277 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Dallas, ABC, ESPN, 8 p.m.
AMATEUR BASEBALL
Connie Mack World Series, Championship, Farmington, N.M., CBSSN, 8 p.m.
BOXING
WBC Championship Main Card: Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. (Light Middleweights), Brooklyn, N.Y., Showtime, 9 p.m.
