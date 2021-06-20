AUTO RACING
Formula One: The French Grand Prix, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France, ESPN, 8:55 a.m.
NASCAR Cup Series, The Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.; qualifying, NBCSN, 11 a.m.; race, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.
IndyCar: The REV Group Grand Prix, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis., NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.
FIA Formula E Championship: Round 9, Autodromo Miguel E. Abed, Puebla, Mexico, CBSSN, 4:30 p.m.
BOWLING
PBA: The King Of The Lanes 4 and 5, Portland, Maine, FS1, 2 and 3 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
College World Series: Virginia vs. Tennessee, Game 3, Omaha, Neb., ESPN2, 2 p.m.
College World Series: Mississippi St. vs. Texas, Game 4, Omaha, Neb., ESPN2, 7 p.m.
GOLF
PGA, The U.S. Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif.: Golf Channel, 10 a.m.; NBC, noon
The Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Grand Rapids, Mich., CBS, 2 p.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 12:30 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Oakland at NY Yankees, TBS, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, MLB, 4 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, ESPN, 7 p.m.
NBA PLAYOFFS
Western Conference Finals, L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, Game 1, ABC, 3:30 p.m.
Eastern Conference Semifinal, Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 7, TNT, 8 p.m.
NHL PLAYOFFS
Stanley Cup Semifinal: Vegas at Montreal, Game 4, NBCSN, 8 p.m.
RUGBY
MLR: Los Angeles at San Diego, FS2, 6 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
UEFA European Championship: Switzerland vs. Turkey, Group A, Baku, Azerbaijan, ESPN, 11:30 a.m.
UEFA European Championship: Italy vs. Wales, Group A, Rome, ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.
MLS: Philadelphia Union at Atlanta United, ESPN, 2 p.m.
UEFA European Championship: Spain vs. Poland, Group E, Seville, Spain, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Copa America: Venezuela vs. Ecuador, Group B, Rio de Janeiro, Fox, 5 p.m.
Copa America: Colombia vs. Peru, Group B, Goiania, Brazil, FS1, 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
NWSL: Kansas City at Portland, CBS, 4 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
New York at Los Angeles, ESPN, 4 p.m.
SWIMMING
U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Omaha, Neb., NBC, 8 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore., NBC, 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.