FREMONT — Racing down the court in a fast break, Ethan Bontrager stepped right, then spun left around a Bethany defender — a move which he performed as if gliding on the hardwood — in the paint before reaching the ball out for an attempted layup.
The shot was no good, bouncing off the backboard too far to the right, but Bontrager was fouled on the play. His subsequent free throws gave Fremont a 10-point lead in the opening game of the Class 1A Sectional 51, and the Eagles went on to defeat the Bruins, 50-40, Tuesday night.
Bontrager had 15 points to lead all scorers while forward Logan Brace added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Eagles. Both were key in allowing Fremont to close out the win.
A late push by Bethany gave Eagles fans a scare as they saw the Bruins cut the lead to one point, responding to Bontrager’s free throws with a 9-0 run which saw the Eagles advantage cut to 31-30. Bethany sophomore Beck Williams scored five of his 15 points in the stretch, and the Bruins trailed by just four points entering the fourth quarter.
Brace scored the first points of the fourth quarter on a put-back layup and Bontrager followed with a shot in the paint off a turnover to push the lead back to eight points before the Eagles largely cruised the rest of the way.
It was the second meeting between these teams in just a four-day span after Bethany defeated Fremont on Friday. The Eagles saw that game — one in which it quickly fell into a 15-point first-half hole — as an aberration and wanted to prove to on its home court. They responded.
Fremont took the lead early on the back of strong defensive play, helping to overcome a slew of early turnovers. In all, Bethany managed just a 29% clip from the field Tuesday (11-of-37) and turned the ball over 14 times.
The Eagles relied on that defense to get them threw a few tough times, including the Bruins’ third-quarter surge — despite the rally, they made only 5-of-14 shots in that period.
Fremont advanced to play Lakewood Park in Friday’s sectional semifinal game. The Eagles lost to the Panthers in a shootout, 80-72, in a game on Feb. 1 at Bankers Life Field House in Indianapolis. But, Fremont seems to be in the business of avenging prior losses.
