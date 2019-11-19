Girls Basketball Railroaders roll at North Side
FORT WAYNE — Garrett defeated Fort Wayne North Side 77-18 in a non-conference game Tuesday night. This is the Railroaders’ third straight victory to start the season.
The railroaders jumped out to an early lead using its pressure defense to control the game.
North Side will host East Noble on Saturday.
LPC captures first win of the season
EMMA — Lakewood Park Christian earned its first win of the season Tuesday night, defeating Westview 58-50.
Chloe Jolloff led for Panther scorers in double figures with 22 points. Taylor Gerke scored 14, and Mackenzie Shepherd and Frannie Talarico had 11 points each. Lakewood Park is 1-3.
The Warriors are 0-4.
Lady Eagles loose a close one
FORT WAYNE — Two evenly matched teams battled to the final buzzer Tuesday night with Blackhawk Christian (3-2) coming out on top 56-55 over Fremont (1-3).
The Eagles held a slim two point lead at halftime before playing almost even basketball with the Braves over the final two quarters.
The Eagles were led by Samantha Kuhn with 16 points, 12 rebounds and two assists. Kuhn shot 46% from the field.
Macayla Guthrie also had double figures with 10 points on the night. The remaining scoring was rounded out by Jada Rhonehouse and Maddie Beeman with seven points each, Madeyln Cress with six points, Olivia Dornbush with four, Katie Berlew with four and Eva Foulk with one.
The Braves were led by Hailee Kline with 20 points.
Heights falls to Woodlan
WOODBURN — The Prairie Heights Panthers traveled to Woodlan High School Tuesday night for a girls basketball contest.
The Panthers fell 55-40.
College Cross Country Trine’s Evie Bultemeyer named region athlete of the year
NEW ORLEANS — Trine University junior Evie Bultemeyer was named Great Lakes Region Women’s Athlete of the Year by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Bultemeyer, a Homestead High graduate from Fort Wayne, won four races and set new Thunder women’s 6-kilometer cross country records twice this season. The record now stands at 20 minutes, 56.1 seconds that she ran at the Oberlin (Ohio) Inter-Regional Rumble on Oct. 19.
Bultemeyer will run in her second straight NCAA Division III Championship Meet on Saturday at Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Kentucky, after winning the Great Lakes Regional meet this past Saturday with a time of 20:58.4 at Calvin College’s Gainey Athletic Complex in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Bultemeyer was named Most Valuable Runner in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association after winning the conference meet on the Trine campus Nov. 2 in 22:34.9.
College Hockey Trine’s Prappas honored by NCHA
DULUTH, Minn. — Trine University freshman forward Brendan Prappas was named Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Offensive Player of the Week after his efforts last weekend against nationally-ranked St. Norbert.
Prappas had three goals against the Green Knights, two on Friday in a 5-3 Thunder loss and the game-winning goal Saturday evening in Trine’s 2-0 victory. Saturday’s win was the first for Trine against a nationally-ranked team in the two-plus years history of the program.
Prappas is the first Thunder hockey player to ever be named an NCHA Player of the Week.
