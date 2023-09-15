EMMA — It was a tight contest Thursday evening between Westview and Central Noble’s girls soccer teams in a Northeast Corner Conference Tournament semifinal. But the Warriors got a late first-half goal, then added an insurance goal in the closing minutes to defeat the Cougars, 2-0.
With the win, Westview (9-3) moved on to today’s NECC Tournament championship match against West Noble (2-7). The Chargers defeated Angola 2-1 in the other semifinal contest Thursday.
At Westview, it was senior forward Karly Miller finding the back of the net in the 28th minute of the first half to put the Warriors up 1-0.
Possession was pretty equal between the Cougars and Warriors. Miller was able to break free again with 5:30 remaining in regulation to help her team ice the contest.
Central Noble coach Pat Leffers said his team did a pretty good job on defense most of the night.
“They possessed the ball a little better than we did,” Leffers said. “We didn’t play as tight defense as we needed to be… They have a couple of girls you just can’t give space to.”
Westview coach Jesse Ward, meanwhile, said his team had to work the wings a little bit against a good compact Central Noble defense.
Breann Cory got the shutout in goal for the Warriors.
Kickoff for the final contest at West Noble on Saturday is scheduled for 3 p.m.
West Noble 2, Angola 1
At Angola High School, the Chargers pulled off another upset in the NECC Tournament and won their second match of the season in the last three days.
West Noble scored the game-winning goal late in the second half after Angola’s Karleigh Gillen scored on an assist from Addison Sallows to tie the game at 1 with a little over three minutes left in regulation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.