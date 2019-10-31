WALKERTON — West Noble held John Glenn to 17 yards of total offense in a 26-0 victory over the Falcons in a Class 3A Sectional 25 first-round game Friday night.
The Chargers stayed undefeated at 10-0 and will host four-time reigning sectional champion Mishawaka Marian (9-1) this coming Friday night. The Knights defeated Lakeland 60-0.
In Walkerton, West Noble forced three Glenn turnovers as part of a strong defensive effort.
Brandon Pruitt had 17 carries for 164 yards and a touchdown for the Chargers. He also took a screen pass from Kyle Mawhorter and went 51 yards for another score.
Mawhorter also threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Josh Gross. Mawhorter was 5-of-14 passing for 93 yards.
In the first quarter, West Noble got a safety off a bad Falcon snap, and Charger Julio Macias kicked a program record 48-yard field goal. The old record for longest made field goal was 42 yards by Uriel Macias set in 2016.
Coy Wolheter made all three extra-point kicks and Diego Uribe kicked an onside kick that his Chargers recovered.
