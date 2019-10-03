LEO-CEDARVILLE — Jim Ardis, who brings his copper, clay and bronze pieces to Art at the Riverside each year, wasn’t at his booth at last weekend’s festival.
“He’s taking a nap,” said his wife, Denise Ardis, who was minding the booth. “This is his last show of the season.”
This marked the seventh year of celebrating at at Riverside Gardens, at the corner of Schwartz and Grabill roads on the east bank of the St. Joseph River.
The Ardises were made aware of the annual art show by friends Lisa Vetter and Paul Siefert, who have a local studio, The Art Farm.
They come back each year because the organizers “go out of their way to be super artist-friendly,” Denise Ardis said. “Marsha (Wulpi, the organizer) is just a delight.”
Ardis also praised the location in the expansive park. She said the crowd is growing each year, and “I’ve met some of the nicest people here.”
Her high praise was echoed by both other artists and shoppers.
“It’s a small show,” said Jeff Unzicker of Union City, who was selling his clay pieces. “I like small, one-day shows. I think these park settings are nice, too.”
Christine Milakovic of Fort Wayne looked at one of the larger clay works, priced at $395. She’s a collector and also makes some of her own pottery.
Art at the Riverside may be a small show compared with other area and regional shows, but the juried show includes artists working in many media: paint, photography, glass, wood, fiber, jewelry and more.
Julie Cranfill of Fishers demonstrated plein air painting, catching the attention of several young girls. She engaged them, asking for advice on colors to use. And she demonstrated the art of improvisation, using a Starbucks card as a makeshift brush when she discovered she had forgotten to bring her own brushes.
Angelo Fico and Karen Naylor had traveled 4 ½ hours from Wilmot, Wisconsin, to sell their glass pieces. “We go all over the country,” Naylor said. “This is what we do for a living.”
She considers Art at the Riverside to be a medium-sized show. They do some big shows and some smaller ones. “It’s always exhausting,” she said.
Annette Didier of Fort Wayne likes the location. “It’s easy to get to,” she said, while contemplating buying a wool hat from fiber artist Sierra Cole of Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Live entertainment also was offered. Food trucks also contributed to the festival atmosphere.
Art at the Riverside is a juried art show sponsored by the Leo-Cedarville Foundation to showcase area artists and to provide scholarships to local students pursuing careers in the arts.
