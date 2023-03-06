NAPPANEE — On Jan. 6, the Lakeland boys basketball team was run out of West Noble’s gym in a 28-point loss.
But when playoff time came around Saturday in the IHSAA Class 3A Sectional 20 semifinal at NorthWood, the Lakers took the fight to the No. 7 Chargers, having a chance to win in the final seconds only to come up just short in a 57-53 defeat to end their season.
“I mean, that’s all we’re looking for, a chance to win the game. And we did,” Lakers coach Chris Keil said. “We had our shots. We just couldn’t get enough defensive rebounds at key times and there were some balls that just seemed like it went right to West Noble, and that happens.”
Chargers senior Austin Cripe did what he usually does, leading the game with 19 points and starting the game with a 6-0 run by himself to put his team up early.
Those were Cripe’s only points of the quarter, as the Lakers responded with six unanswered points of their own from seniors Christian Troyer (12 points) and Ben Keil (14 points) and junior Nate Keil (7 points).
The momentum shifted once again, as the Chargers closed the first with another long run, this one 13-2 sparked by junior Bradyn Barth (9 points) and capped off by a 3-pointer from senior Ayden Zavala (7 points) to take a 19-8 lead into the second.
“Watching Lakeland down the stretch of the year, they got on teams early,” Chargers coach Ethan Marsh said. “So we knew getting off to a good start would be crucial and I was happy with our guys that way.”
The Lakers gradually closed the gap in the second, which started when Troyer and freshman Keegan Merrifield (5 points) put a stop to West Noble’s run with back-to-back baskets.
Later in the quarter, Lakeland scored 11 straight via freshman Kyle Hartsough (7 points) and Ben Keil to make it 27-26, until Chargers senior Nevin Phares (8 points) hit a 3-pointer with a minute left to put his team up four at the break.
Coming out of the break, the third quarter saw the first lead of the game for the Lakers when senior Tommy Curtis (8 points) made a layup following an offensive rebound on an airball to cap off a 6-0 sport and go up 34-33.
The Chargers retook the lead when Cripe, Phares and senior Luke Schermerhorn (5 points) scored five unanswered before Ben Keil hit a three and Troyer scored to tie it up at 41. Then West Noble senior Derek Slone (9 points) hit his third three of the game with five seconds left to get his team a three-point advantage.
Arguably, the game was won and lost at the free-throw line, as the Lakers were just 4-for-8 for the night compared to West Noble’s 16-for-22.
“We made one free throw in the second half, and that was pretty much the difference in the game right there,” Keil said. “For whatever reason, we just got no respect from the refs tonight, and when the NorthWood fans are booing, you know something’s up. But it is what it is and give our kids credit, they played their tails off, and it wasn’t our A-game, but we scrapped and clawed for everything.”
The Chargers did not have a field goal for the entirety of the fourth save for a transition basket by Cripe with 5:42 remaining, but were saved by their free throw shooting, going 9-for-12 from the line in the final 4:21 of the game. Zavala’s pair of free throws with 1:54 left gave West Noble the lead for good and Phares made three with about a minute left to seal the win.
“Austin’s bucket in transition was our last field goal, but honestly that was part of the plan, too,” Marsh said. “At that point, once we got to the bonus it’s like ‘Let’s be aggressive. Let’s be smart and keep trying to drive it in.’ You’ve got to be aggressive and I thought our guys did a good job of that. We made enough free throws and survived. That’s the word for the night: Survived.”
The Lakers end the year 16-8, their most wins since 2017-18 and their best overall record since 2008-09. They graduate four seniors: Ben Keil, Troyer, Curtis and Zeke Wachtman.
“I couldn’t be prouder of this group of kids,” Keil said. “We had a great season and just wanted to play Monday night for the title and see what we could do against a good NorthWood team, but we’re not going to get the chance. So, we’ll reload and get after it again this summer and look to be one of the better teams in the conference next year.”
For the Chargers (21-3), it tied their school record wins mark and is just one victory away from realizing one of their main season goals, the program’s first ever sectional championship.
No. 1 NorthWood defeated Fairfield 59-33 in the second semifinal Saturday night.
