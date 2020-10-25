I can remember when my mom bought a birdfeeder to put in our yard, right outside the family room window. I was in elementary school, and it was the first time I had really watched the birds.
I remember spending summer days staring at the sparrows that landed there, watching how they would scoot the thistle seed to the side and go after their prized sunflower seeds mixed into the birdseed blend.
I remember noticing how boat-tailed grackles are not just black, but an iridescent purple-y green. And I remember seeing my first cedar waxwing — my favorite bird because of how it looks like it belongs in a Monet painting.
My mom picked up her love of birding that she instilled in me from a high school class.
When she was at North Central High School in Indianapolis, she had a science teacher who would schedule birding field trips and bring a peach cobbler for the students to enjoy while they watched the skies.
Coincidentally, the husband of my own high school biology teacher was in my mom’s class in the ‘70s, and got my teacher hooked on birding. It was something she then tried to hand down to my class when she assigned us to keep bird journals.
It was then that I realized not everyone can tell backyard birds apart. The majority of my class didn’t know what a blue jay looked like, and couldn’t tell a cardinal from a starling.
Birding is something I think everyone should know a little bit about. It helps you be more connected to the world around you and understand how it works just a little bit more.
Isn’t that something we’re all striving for, is to be better stewards of our own neighborhoods?
I’ve continued my love of birding, and recently joined Indiana Audubon Society members in a socially distant bird count at Fox Island in Fort Wayne.
If you haven’t gone birding before — or have never noticed birds sitting on the feeder in your backyard — now is a great time to do so.
We’re right in the middle of fall bird migration, and when the cold weather sets in, the majority of birds you’ll see at your feeders are juncos. They’re fine in their own right, but gray, like seemingly everything in winter.
I’ll guide you through a beginner’s walkthrough of the birds you might see in your backyard right now and how to identify them.
Plus, I’ll walk you through how to attract the beauties to your yard with inexpensive supplies that can all be found at stores like Rural King and Walmart.
Downy woodpecker
First, these woodpeckers can be identified by their distinctive black-and-white pattern, with males having a red spot on the back of their head.
Plus, if they’re climbing the side of a tree right-side-up, you’re most likely looking at a woodpecker.
They’re also chatty little birds in the summer, and if you hear them drumming on a tree, you’ve got a Downy in your area.
These guys are smaller, between the size of a sparrow and a robin. They eat bugs by pecking them out of the side of a tree, and they eat the seed out of your feeder if you set it up correctly.
Woodpeckers can be attracted to your backyard by using suet blocks — seeds baked in a gummy brick — and placing them in suet feeders around your yard.
Cardinal
The male Northern Cardinal is unmistakable in its nearly all-over red color, save for a black face. The female is red, too, but just on her beak, part of her wings and on her crest (the mohawk-looking feathers on the top of the head).
Cardinals are special to me, since they’re the mascot of my alma mater at Ball State. I can’t tell you how many pieces of clothing I own that have a cardinal on it.
The cardinal is a bit smaller than a robin, and slimmer.
They love birdseed mixes with sunflower seeds. Their short, stout beak makes for an excellent crusher for the large shelled food.
From what I’ve seen, cardinals aren’t as ready to hop on your birdfeeder as a sparrow would be, but time and the right food will have males and females chirping loudly near your home.
Nuthatch
These little guys are about the size of a sparrow, but easily distinguishable from one. The best way to know you’ve seen a white-breasted nuthatch is if they’re upside down.
Indeed, the bird climbs up and down the sides of trees with its belly to the bark and its tail sky-up. It also has almost no neck, and personally, I think it’s one of the more adorable birds you can find in your backyard.
Just like woodpeckers, nuthatches love suet, too, and it’s even more entertaining to watch them hop around upside down and eat the seeds out of the block.
If you have trees around your property, chances are you won’t have a hard time attracting a nuthatch.
Bluebird
Here’s a confession: the first time I saw an eastern bluebird was just a couple years ago. Growing up just north of Indianapolis, it was just a bit too suburban for bluebirds to make their homes near mine.
However, living on the north side of Fort Wayne now, I notice bluebirds all the time in my commute to Kendallville.
The tricky thing about bluebirds is that they’re unlikely to visit your feeder unless you have mealworms. However, if you live out in the country, it’s a good idea to place bluebird boxes in your yard so you can catch a glimpse of them, and also so you can help give them a home.
Be sure to research how to keep predators out of the boxes if you decide to put some up.
Goldfinch
I adore the American goldfinch. They’re tiny, and true to their name, the breeding males are bright yellow with black wings, tail and forehead.
These finches love tweeting up a storm when in a group, and you might be able to identify them by their flight pattern, in which they soar for a bit, fall down a little, and then with a burst of flapping their wings and a couple of tweets for good measure, hop back up into the air again.
The most surefire way to get these cuties at your feeder is to put out thistle seed. I put out a thistle sock that I buy for about $4 at Walmart for my gold friends at my apartment. Be warned, though — once they find out that you have food, it will be gone quick.
