KENDALLVILLE — A fire that destroyed a Waterloo home on June 26 was the most-read story of the week on kpcnews.com.
Firefighters were dispatched to the single-story ranch-style home at 4:37 p.m. In all, firefighters from seven fire departments were summoned to assist: Waterloo, Auburn, Corunna, Butler, Garrett, Angola and Ashley-Hudson. The Waterloo Marshal’s Department and Parkview EMS also assisted. Hamilton firefighters were on stand-by at Waterloo’s station.
Waterloo Fire Chief Kirby Hobbs did not know what caused the fire or where it started. He added the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office was notified to assist with the investigation.
The story picked up just over 3,000 views, narrowly edging the No. 2 story of the week.
Here’s a look at the Top 10 most-read stories from June 23-29 on kpcnews.com:
1) Waterloo home destroyed in Sunday fire — 3,089 pageviews
2) Dylan Diericx sentenced to 32 years behind bars for 4-year-old’s death — 3,008 pageviews
3) Willard stepping away after 35-year coaching career — 2,469 pageviews
4) Auburn man sentenced to 90 years for child molesting — 1,299 pageviews
5) Motorcyclist suffers injuries in crash — 704 pageviews
6) Buggy tax — 682 pageviews
7) Former Baron coach Cochran joins staff at USF — 674 pageviews
8) The carnival life — 626 pageviews
9) Man sentenced for breaking into early learning center, injuring employee — 617 pageviews
10) Martin announces run for Angola mayor — 615 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, posts about the sentencing for a man who inflicted fatal injuries on a 4-year-old, DeKalb County adding a buggy tax and the Waterloo fire were the top posts of the week:
June 25: (Shared from The News Sun) The victim, 4-year-old Brantley Welford, died four days after suffering numerous injuries inflicted upon him while traveling cross country with Diericx — 6,234 people reached, 36 reactions, 14 shares, 32 shares
June 28: (Shared from The Star) With the ordinance’s passage DeKalb County will join neighboring counties who already have ordinances in place — 5,728 people reached, 19 reactions, seven shares, 35 comments
June 26: (Shared from The Star) A Waterloo home was destroyed in a Sunday afternoon fire — 4,714 people reached, five reactions, seven shares
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, posts about a Scoop-Off in Steuben County, the Waterloo fire and the Diericx sentencing were the top posts of the week:
June 27: (The Herald Republican) A Scoop-Off will take place Tuesday at Scoops Ice Cream Shop starting at noon — 1,801 people reached, 32 reactions, eight shares, three comments
June 26: (The Star) Crews from several departments spent Sunday afternoon battling a fire on Center Street in Waterloo — 6,243 people reached, 45 reactions, 26 shares, 19 comments
June 25: (The News Sun) Dylan Diericx, who inflicted fatal injuries on a 4-year-old, was sentenced in LaGrange County Friday, receiving a 32-year sentence for the Level 1 felony conviction — 7,500 people reached, 92 reactions, 28 shares, 72 comments
