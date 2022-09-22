Eight people arrested by police on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The people listed below were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by police officers on Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Heather L. Bonham, 42, of the 4300 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested in the 400 block of East Maumee Street on charges of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana or hashish and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
• Joshua R. Enos, 25, of the 3800 block of North Bay View Road, Lake James, arrested in the 400 block of East Maumee Street on charges of felony residential entry and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
• Ricky L. Harget, 49, of the 500 block of South Darling Street, arrested at the jail on charges of felon burglary and misdemeanor unlawful possession of a police radio.
• Blake W. Harris, 28, of the 5200 block of South C.R. 600E, Hamilton, arrested in the 5600 block of East Division Road on a charge of burglary.
• David J. Koenig, 62, of the 3800 block of East C.R. 500S, Hamilton, arrested at the jail on a warrant.
• Troy A. Polk, 28, of the 4400 block of East C.R. 100N, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony burglary.
• Arthur W. Prater, 45, of the 8100 block of West C.R. 500S, Hudson, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Bryan A. Rowlison, 34, of the 10000 block of East C.R. 100S, LaGrange, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
