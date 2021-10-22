FORT WAYNE —Sherri Berghoff is clear when sharing her philosophy on life.
“Be better today than you were yesterday and better tomorrow than you are today,” Berghoff said.
Berghoff currently is focused on growing her three businesses and one non-profit organization from the ground up: One Purpose Senior Healthcare; One Purpose Senior Services; One Purpose Marketing; and the non-profit One Purpose Senior Adventures.
“I have been working in the healthcare industry now for about 18 years,” Berghoff said.
“I was looking to redefine who I was and what I wanted to be and started working in the healthcare industry and fell in love with long-term care.”
On establishing her three new businesses and non-profit, Berghoff said, “There was an opportunity that presented itself and I just had some ideas about how I could turn these opportunities into some businesses. So I took the leap of faith the first part of June and jumped off and started three for-profit businesses and a non-for-profit organization.
“My goal with these three for-profit businesses is that eventually I’ll get them to the place where they’re running successfully and making some money so that I can really focus on the not-for-profit, because that’s where my heart is really at,” she added.
Berghoff’s non-profit, One Purpose Senior Adventures, works to grant bucket-list wishes to seniors in need. The seed that led to the creation of the organization was sown about five years ago.
“My mother lives in southern Tennessee. She was 78 at the time ... At least once a year I made a point to go and spend some time with my mom. And normally when I would go visit, we would go shopping, go out to eat, those kind of things. But on this visit I asked her, ‘Mom, what would you like to do while I’m here this time?’ And she said, ‘Well we don’t have to do it this time, but I saw some pictures you posted, taking your kids zip lining and I’d kinda like to try that.’”
Berghoff said she told her mother there would be no waiting until next time, and, thanks to Google, was able to find a place nearby and the mother-and-daughter duo went zip lining the very next day.
That stared an annual tradition, and subsequent adventures have included white water rafting, attending opening day of Dollywood, and a hot air balloon ride.
Bergoff also took her father zip lining after he saw photos posted on social media that showed Berghoff and her mother on their adventures.
“So at 82 I took my dad zip lining for the very first time,” she said.
Checking off things on her mother’s bucket list got Berghoff to thinking that there were other seniors who had things on their bucket lists that, due to timing or finances, they had never been able to do.
“Through our non-for-profit agency, our goal will be to fulfill some of bucket list wishes for individuals — primarily focused on low-income individuals living in a long-term care setting. And it doesn’t have to be adventurous. It doesn’t have to be zip lining and white water rafting. But whatever it is that’s on their bucket list,” Berghoff said.
Berghoff went on to describe her three business ventures.
One Purpose Senior Healthcare aims to provide personalized healthcare coordination for seniors.
“Basically what that is is an attempt to improve communication between all providers that are involved in the care of an individual,” Berghoff explained.
Berghoff said working in healthcare, she has seen there is a lot of disconnection between providers and her business attempts to involve everyone that is involved in the care of a senior in the communication of what is going on with that individual.
One Purpose Senior Services offers consulting services for health care organizations.
One Purpose Marketing offers services such as sales coaching, sales training, website design, logo design, branding and social media management.
Berghoff said her passion for serving seniors probably stemmed from the relationship she had with her grandmother.
“It was such a special relationship .. It was just such a positive experience in my life … It felt like a way that I could honor her,” she said.
“I feel like if I just live my own mission, which, I say, is be better today than I was yesterday and better tomorrow that I am today, my only hope is that people won’t be afraid to step out of their comfort zone and really go for the things that they want. I think if I could say something to anyone it’s to not be afraid. And I think it holds us back. So often in our lives, the fear of what other people will think or the fear of failure or, I think, fear in general just holds us back and I am inspired by the women who have been in my life and just can only hope that I can be half of what those women have done for me for someone else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.