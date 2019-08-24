Aug. 28
9 a.m.: Eckhart Mobile Outreach Services Delivery
10 a.m.: Babies and Books: A Little Listeners Storytime
3:30 p.m.: Teen Garden Club
6:30 p.m.: Family Storytime: A Little Listeners Storytime
Aug. 29
10 a.m.: Story Explorers: A Little Listeners Storytime
Aug. 30
Library locations close at 3 p.m. for Labor Day
10 a.m.: ACD Advertisements in the John Martin Smith Collection
Aug. 31-Sept. 2
Library locations closed for Labor Day
Sept. 3
9 a.m.: Eckhart Mobile Outreach Services Delivery
6:30 p.m.: Reader’s Delight Book Club
Sept. 4
10 a.m.: Babies and Books: A Little Listeners Storytime
4 p.m.: Time Travelers
6:30 p.m.: Creative Writing Group
6:30 p.m.: Family Storytime: A Little Listeners Storytime
Sept. 5
10 a.m.: Story Explorers: A Little Listeners Storytime
6 p.m.: Knifty Knitters
Sept. 6
7 p.m.: Country Music Community Screening
Sept. 9
10:30 a.m.: Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program
1 p.m.: Learning STEAM through LEGOs
Sept. 10
6 p.m. Eckhart Public Library Board of Trustees Meeting
Sept. 11
9 a.m.: Eckhart Mobile Outreach Services Delivery
10 a.m.: Babies and Books: A Little Listeners Storytime
4 p.m.: LEGO Club
6:30 p.m.: Family Storytime: A Little Listeners Storytime
Sept. 12
10 a.m.: Story Explorers: A Little Listeners Storytime
4 p.m.: Kids in the Kitchen
6 p.m.: Brews+Books Book Club
Sept. 13
5 p.m.: Teen Magic: The Gathering Club
Sept. 14
9 a.m.: Friends of the Eckhart Public Library Book Sale
9:45 a.m.: Dog Tales
2 p.m.: Will Cuppy: Somewhere Between Groucho and Robert Benchley
Sept. 16
10:30 a.m.: Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program
1 p.m.: Learning STEAM through LEGOs
Sept. 17
9 a.m.: Eckhart Mobile Outreach Services Delivery
Sept. 18
10 a.m.: Babies and Books: A Little Listeners Storytime
4 p.m.: LEGO Club
6:30 p.m.: Creative Writing Group
6:30 p.m.: Family Storytime: A Little Listeners Storytime
Sept. 19
10 a.m.: Story Explorers: A Little Listeners Storytime
4 p.m.: Kids in the Kitchen
6 p.m.: Knifty Knitter
Sept. 20
5 p.m.: Teen Magic: The Gathering Club
Sept. 23-Sept. 28
Library locations closed for maintenance
Sept. 30
10:30 a.m.: Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program
1 p.m.: Learning STEAM through LEGOs
Oct. 1
9 a.m.: Eckhart Mobile Outreach Services Delivery
6:30 p.m.: Reader’s Delight Book Club
Oct. 2
10 a.m.: Babies and Books: A Little Listeners Storytime
4 p.m.: Time Travelers
For more library events, visit epl.lib.in.us/calendar/
6:30 p.m.: Creative Writing Group
6:30 p.m.: Family Storytime: A Little Listeners Storytime
Oct. 3
10 a.m.: Story Explorers: A Little Listeners Storytime
4 p.m.: Kids in the Kitchen
6 p.m.: Knifty Knitters
Oct. 4
4:30 p.m.: Teen Magic: The Gathering Club
Oct. 7
10:30 a.m.: Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program
1 p.m.: Learning STEAM through LEGOs
Oct. 8
6 p.m.: Eckhart Public Library Board of Trustees Meeting
Oct. 9
9 a.m.: Eckhart Mobile Outreach Services Delivery
10 a.m.: Babies and Books: A Little Listeners Storytime
4 p.m.: LEGO Club
6:30 p.m.: Family Storytime: A Little Listeners Storytime
Oct. 10
10 a.m.: Story Explorers: A Little Listeners Storytime
4 p.m.: Kids in the Kitchen
6 p.m.: Brews+Books Book Club
Oct. 11
5 p.m.: Teen Magic: The Gathering Club
Oct. 12
9 a.m.: Friends of the Eckhart Public Library Book Sale
9:45 a.m.: Dog Tales
Oct. 14
10:30 a.m.: Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program
1 p.m.: Learning STEAM through LEGOs
Oct. 15
9 a.m.: Eckhart Mobile Outreach Services Delivery
Oct. 16
10 a.m.: Babies and Books: A Little Listeners Storytime
4 p.m.: LEGO Club
6:30 p.m.: Creative Writing Group
6:30 p.m.: Family Storytime: A Little Listeners Storytime
Oct. 17
10 a.m.: Story Explorers: A Little Listeners Storytime
4 p.m.: Kids in the Kitchen
6 p.m.: Knifty Knitters
Oct. 18
5 p.m.: Teen Magic: The Gathering Club
Oct. 21
10:30 a.m.: Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program
Oct. 23
9 a.m.: Eckhart Mobile Outreach Services Delivery
10 a.m.: Babies and Books: A Little Listeners Storytime
4 p.m.: LEGO Club
6:30 p.m.: Family Storytime: A Little Listeners Storytime
Oct. 24
10 a.m.: Story Explorers: A Little Listeners Storytime
4 p.m.: Kids in the Kitchen
Oct. 25
5 p.m.: Teen Magic: The Gathering Club
Oct. 26
1 p.m.: Safety and Consent Workshop for Educators and Service Providers
Oct. 28
10:30 a.m.: Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program
1 p.m.: Learning STEAM through LEGOs
Oct. 29
9 a.m.: Eckhart Mobile Outreach Services Delivery
Oct. 30
10 a.m.: Babies and Books: A Little Listeners Storytime
6:30 p.m.: Family Storytime: A Little Listeners Storytime
Oct. 31
10 a.m.: Story Explorers: A Little Listeners Storytime
4 p.m.: Kids in the Kitchen
Nov. 1
4:30 p.m.: Teen Magic: The Gathering Club
Nov. 4
10:30 a.m.: Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program
1 p.m.: Learning STEAM through LEGOs
Nov. 6
9 a.m.: Eckhart Mobile Outreach Services Delivery
10 a.m.: Babies and Books: A Little Listeners Storytime
4 p.m.: Time Travelers
6:30 p.m.: Creative Writing Group
6:30 p.m.: Reader’s Delight Book Club
6:30 p.m.: Family Storytime: A Little Listeners Storytime
Nov. 7
10 a.m.: Story Explorers: A Little Listeners Storytime
4 p.m.: Kids in the Kitchen
6 p.m.: Knifty Knitters
Nov. 8
5 p.m.: Teen Magic: The Gathering Club
Nov. 9
9 a.m.: Friends of the Eckhart Public Library Book Sale
9:45 a.m.: Dog Tales
Nov. 11
10:30 a.m.: Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program
1 p.m.: Learning STEAM through LEGOs
Nov. 12
9 a.m.: Eckhart Mobile Outreach Services Delivery
Nov. 13
10 a.m.: Babies and Books: A Little Listeners Storytime
4 p.m.: LEGO Club
6:30 p.m.: Family Storytime: A Little Listeners Storytime
Nov. 14
10 a.m.: Story Explorers: A Little Listeners Storytime
4 p.m.: Kids in the Kitchen
6 p.m.: Brews+Books Book Club
Nov. 15
5 p.m.: Teen Magic: The Gathering Club
Nov. 18
10:30 a.m.: Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program
1 p.m.: Learning STEAM through LEGOs
Nov. 20
9 a.m.: Eckhart Mobile Outreach Services Delivery
10 a.m.: Babies and Books: A Little Listeners Storytime
4 p.m.: LEGO Club
6:30 p.m.: Creative Writing Group
6:30 p.m.: Family Storytime: A Little Listeners Storytime
Nov. 21
10 a.m.: Story Explorers: A Little Listeners Storytime
4 p.m.: Kids in the Kitchen
6 p.m.: Knifty Knitters
Nov. 22
5 p.m.: Teen Magic: The Gathering Club
Nov. 25
10:30 a.m.: Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program
1 p.m.: Learning STEAM through LEGOs
Nov. 26
9 a.m.: Eckhart Mobile Outreach Services Delivery
Nov. 27
Main Library and Genealogy Center Closing at 5 p.m.; Teen Library closed
10 a.m.: Babies and Books: A Little Listeners Storytime
4 p.m.: LEGO Club
Nov. 28-30
Library locations closed for Thanksgiving
