Members of the Eckhart Public Library Brews and Books club discuss their latest read during a recent gathering at the Auburn Brewing Company. The library offers several book clubs to readers with a wide variety of tastes in books.

Aug. 28

9 a.m.: Eckhart Mobile Outreach Services Delivery

10 a.m.: Babies and Books: A Little Listeners Storytime

3:30 p.m.: Teen Garden Club

6:30 p.m.: Family Storytime: A Little Listeners Storytime

Aug. 29

10 a.m.: Story Explorers: A Little Listeners Storytime

Aug. 30

Library locations close at 3 p.m. for Labor Day

10 a.m.: ACD Advertisements in the John Martin Smith Collection

Aug. 31-Sept. 2

Library locations closed for Labor Day

Sept. 3

9 a.m.: Eckhart Mobile Outreach Services Delivery

6:30 p.m.: Reader’s Delight Book Club

Sept. 4

10 a.m.: Babies and Books: A Little Listeners Storytime

4 p.m.: Time Travelers

6:30 p.m.: Creative Writing Group

6:30 p.m.: Family Storytime: A Little Listeners Storytime

Sept. 5

10 a.m.: Story Explorers: A Little Listeners Storytime

6 p.m.: Knifty Knitters

Sept. 6

7 p.m.: Country Music Community Screening

Sept. 9

10:30 a.m.: Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program

1 p.m.: Learning STEAM through LEGOs

Sept. 10

6 p.m. Eckhart Public Library Board of Trustees Meeting

Sept. 11

9 a.m.: Eckhart Mobile Outreach Services Delivery

10 a.m.: Babies and Books: A Little Listeners Storytime

4 p.m.: LEGO Club

6:30 p.m.: Family Storytime: A Little Listeners Storytime

Sept. 12

10 a.m.: Story Explorers: A Little Listeners Storytime

4 p.m.: Kids in the Kitchen

6 p.m.: Brews+Books Book Club

Sept. 13

5 p.m.: Teen Magic: The Gathering Club

Sept. 14

9 a.m.: Friends of the Eckhart Public Library Book Sale

9:45 a.m.: Dog Tales

2 p.m.: Will Cuppy: Somewhere Between Groucho and Robert Benchley

Sept. 16

10:30 a.m.: Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program

1 p.m.: Learning STEAM through LEGOs

Sept. 17

9 a.m.: Eckhart Mobile Outreach Services Delivery

Sept. 18

10 a.m.: Babies and Books: A Little Listeners Storytime

4 p.m.: LEGO Club

6:30 p.m.: Creative Writing Group

6:30 p.m.: Family Storytime: A Little Listeners Storytime

Sept. 19

10 a.m.: Story Explorers: A Little Listeners Storytime

4 p.m.: Kids in the Kitchen

6 p.m.: Knifty Knitter

Sept. 20

5 p.m.: Teen Magic: The Gathering Club

Sept. 23-Sept. 28

Library locations closed for maintenance

Sept. 30

10:30 a.m.: Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program

1 p.m.: Learning STEAM through LEGOs

Oct. 1

9 a.m.: Eckhart Mobile Outreach Services Delivery

6:30 p.m.: Reader’s Delight Book Club

Oct. 2

10 a.m.: Babies and Books: A Little Listeners Storytime

4 p.m.: Time Travelers

6:30 p.m.: Creative Writing Group

6:30 p.m.: Family Storytime: A Little Listeners Storytime

Oct. 3

10 a.m.: Story Explorers: A Little Listeners Storytime

4 p.m.: Kids in the Kitchen

6 p.m.: Knifty Knitters

Oct. 4

4:30 p.m.: Teen Magic: The Gathering Club

Oct. 7

10:30 a.m.: Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program

1 p.m.: Learning STEAM through LEGOs

Oct. 8

6 p.m.: Eckhart Public Library Board of Trustees Meeting

Oct. 9

9 a.m.: Eckhart Mobile Outreach Services Delivery

10 a.m.: Babies and Books: A Little Listeners Storytime

4 p.m.: LEGO Club

6:30 p.m.: Family Storytime: A Little Listeners Storytime

Oct. 10

10 a.m.: Story Explorers: A Little Listeners Storytime

4 p.m.: Kids in the Kitchen

6 p.m.: Brews+Books Book Club

Oct. 11

5 p.m.: Teen Magic: The Gathering Club

Oct. 12

9 a.m.: Friends of the Eckhart Public Library Book Sale

9:45 a.m.: Dog Tales

Oct. 14

10:30 a.m.: Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program

1 p.m.: Learning STEAM through LEGOs

Oct. 15

9 a.m.: Eckhart Mobile Outreach Services Delivery

Oct. 16

10 a.m.: Babies and Books: A Little Listeners Storytime

4 p.m.: LEGO Club

6:30 p.m.: Creative Writing Group

6:30 p.m.: Family Storytime: A Little Listeners Storytime

Oct. 17

10 a.m.: Story Explorers: A Little Listeners Storytime

4 p.m.: Kids in the Kitchen

6 p.m.: Knifty Knitters

Oct. 18

5 p.m.: Teen Magic: The Gathering Club

Oct. 21

10:30 a.m.: Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program

Oct. 23

9 a.m.: Eckhart Mobile Outreach Services Delivery

10 a.m.: Babies and Books: A Little Listeners Storytime

4 p.m.: LEGO Club

6:30 p.m.: Family Storytime: A Little Listeners Storytime

Oct. 24

10 a.m.: Story Explorers: A Little Listeners Storytime

4 p.m.: Kids in the Kitchen

Oct. 25

5 p.m.: Teen Magic: The Gathering Club

Oct. 26

1 p.m.: Safety and Consent Workshop for Educators and Service Providers

Oct. 28

10:30 a.m.: Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program

1 p.m.: Learning STEAM through LEGOs

Oct. 29

9 a.m.: Eckhart Mobile Outreach Services Delivery

Oct. 30

10 a.m.: Babies and Books: A Little Listeners Storytime

6:30 p.m.: Family Storytime: A Little Listeners Storytime

Oct. 31

10 a.m.: Story Explorers: A Little Listeners Storytime

4 p.m.: Kids in the Kitchen

Nov. 1

4:30 p.m.: Teen Magic: The Gathering Club

Nov. 4

10:30 a.m.: Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program

1 p.m.: Learning STEAM through LEGOs

Nov. 6

9 a.m.: Eckhart Mobile Outreach Services Delivery

10 a.m.: Babies and Books: A Little Listeners Storytime

4 p.m.: Time Travelers

6:30 p.m.: Creative Writing Group

6:30 p.m.: Reader’s Delight Book Club

6:30 p.m.: Family Storytime: A Little Listeners Storytime

Nov. 7

10 a.m.: Story Explorers: A Little Listeners Storytime

4 p.m.: Kids in the Kitchen

6 p.m.: Knifty Knitters

Nov. 8

5 p.m.: Teen Magic: The Gathering Club

Nov. 9

9 a.m.: Friends of the Eckhart Public Library Book Sale

9:45 a.m.: Dog Tales

Nov. 11

10:30 a.m.: Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program

1 p.m.: Learning STEAM through LEGOs

Nov. 12

9 a.m.: Eckhart Mobile Outreach Services Delivery

Nov. 13

10 a.m.: Babies and Books: A Little Listeners Storytime

4 p.m.: LEGO Club

6:30 p.m.: Family Storytime: A Little Listeners Storytime

Nov. 14

10 a.m.: Story Explorers: A Little Listeners Storytime

4 p.m.: Kids in the Kitchen

6 p.m.: Brews+Books Book Club

Nov. 15

5 p.m.: Teen Magic: The Gathering Club

Nov. 18

10:30 a.m.: Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program

1 p.m.: Learning STEAM through LEGOs

Nov. 20

9 a.m.: Eckhart Mobile Outreach Services Delivery

10 a.m.: Babies and Books: A Little Listeners Storytime

4 p.m.: LEGO Club

6:30 p.m.: Creative Writing Group

6:30 p.m.: Family Storytime: A Little Listeners Storytime

Nov. 21

10 a.m.: Story Explorers: A Little Listeners Storytime

4 p.m.: Kids in the Kitchen

6 p.m.: Knifty Knitters

Nov. 22

5 p.m.: Teen Magic: The Gathering Club

Nov. 25

10:30 a.m.: Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program

1 p.m.: Learning STEAM through LEGOs

Nov. 26

9 a.m.: Eckhart Mobile Outreach Services Delivery

Nov. 27

Main Library and Genealogy Center Closing at 5 p.m.; Teen Library closed

10 a.m.: Babies and Books: A Little Listeners Storytime

4 p.m.: LEGO Club

Nov. 28-30

Library locations closed for Thanksgiving

