TODAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Churubusco, DeKalb and Westview at Carroll Invitational (Cobblestone), 8 a.m.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
East Noble, Eastside, Fremont, Garrett and Lakewood Park at Manchester Invitational, 8 a.m.
Angola, Churubusco, DeKalb, West Noble and Westview at Marion Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Lakeland at Caston Invitational, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S GOLF
Trine at Lou Collins Invite, Battle Creek, Mich. (Bedford Valley), 9:30 a.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF
Trine at IU East Invitational, Richmond (Highland Lake), 1 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Central Noble and Lakeland at West Noble Invitational, 9 a.m.
Westview at Wawasee Tournament, 9 a.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Eastside and Churubusco at Garrett Invitational, 9 a.m.
Westview at East Noble, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Trine at Ohio Northern’s Polar Bear Invitational, 10 a.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Lakeland at Elkhart Tournament, 10 a.m.
Westview at Concord Tournament, 11 a.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
East Noble at Westview, noon
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Trine at Lake Forest (Ill.) Tournament: vs. Lakeland (Wis.), noon; vs. Illinois Tech, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
Otterbein (Ohio) at Trine (Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium), 1:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S RUGBY
Purdue at Trine (Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium), 5 p.m.
MONDAY
COLLEGE SOCCER
Men, Franklin at Trine, 1 p.m.
Women, Trine at Centre (Ky.), 2 p.m.
