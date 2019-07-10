MICHIGAN CITY — A Waterloo man has walked away from the low-level facility located at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, police officials said.
At approximately 11 a.m., officials at the Indiana State Prison discovered that Travis Hornett, 39, was missing from his outside work detail at the facility’s low-security housing unit. Hornett, as a minimum security offender, was part of an outside maintenance work crew.
Hornett is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot, 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds. He was sentenced in DeKalb County on Sept. 14, 2018, to serve a five-year sentence for the crime of burglary, a Level 5 felony.
The Indiana State Prison and the Department of Correction’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit is working with Indiana State Police, U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement to ensure Hornett’s capture and return to custody. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Police ask anyone seeing Hornett to not approach him, but to call 911 and forward the information immediately.
