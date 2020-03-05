College Volleyball Thunder fall to Vassar
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — The Trine University men’s volleyball team lost to NCAA Division III sixth-ranked Vassar College, 3-0, in a non-conference match Wednesday night. The scores were 25-18, 25-12, 25-22.
Freshman Chris Dargan had six kills and two service aces for the Thunder. Senior Hunter Monday had 13 assists, freshman Parker Beale added four kills, and freshman Dominic Saenz had four digs.
College Tennis Thunder teams defeat Emerson Wednesday
ORLANDO, Fla. — Both Trine University teams defeated Emerson, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, 8-1 in the women’s dual and 5-4 in the men’s dual.
Ashley Spirrison did not lose a game at No. 1 singles and won at No. 1 doubles with Central Noble graduate Ellie Cole for the Thunder women.
Trine women 8, Emerson 1
Singles: 1. Ashley Spirrison (TU) def. Eliana Flores-Barber 6-0, 6-0. 2. Camille Lozier (TU) def. Sophie Oglensky 6-0, 6-0. 3. Thea Nagle (E) def. Eva Morales 6-2, 6-4. 4. Kyra Braun (TU) def. Cassia Burns 6-3, 6-4. 5. Ellie Cole (TU) def. Sarah Skeeles 6-1, 6-0. 6. Trista Savage (TU) def. Angelica Ao 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Spirrison-E. Cole (TU) def. Flores-Barber 8-1. 2. Morales-Andrea Jordan (TU) def. Burns-Skeeles 8-0. 3. Savage-Katie Simon (TU) def. Oglensky-Ao 8-1.
Trine men 5, Emerson 4
Singles: 1. Bass Lin (E) def. Aaron Streit 6-0, 6-2. 2. Maximo Lawlor (E) def. Sid Petersen 6-2, 6-0. 3. Jacob Weiss (TU) def. Robert Comunale 7-5, 6-4. 4. Isaac Everitt (TU) def. Max Chalik 1-6, 6-4, 10-5. 5. Drew Dixon (TU) def. Brock Higley 6-0, 6-0. 6. Jordan Baker (TU) def. Michael Polinko 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Lin-Lawlor (E) def. Petersen-Dixon 8-3. 2. Streit-Weiss (TU) def. Comunale-Alexander Naim 8-6. 3. Higley-Polinko (E) def. Jaxon Davis-Evan Trusty 8-6.
