GARRETT — After more than three months of meetings and an investment of 65 hours of donated staff time to hammer out the details, Garrett High School students will begin classes in the fall under a new four-block schedule.
Unlike the current schedule, students will be in blue or maroon Monday/Wednesday and Tuesday/Thursdays classes with all meeting during abbreviated class times on Fridays. School will begin one hour later on Fridays starting in the fall for teacher meetings, instead of the current Wednesday delay.
Principal Matt Smith said current classes for individual personal learning, Career Development programs, internships, IMPACT and dual credit classes and other special courses require managing up to seven separate schedules.
Under the new format, those working jobs outside of the class would be able to spend an entire shift on the job, giving a true reflection of a real life work day.
Smith said the new schedule is similar to one implemented at DeKalb Central a few years ago, and will be tweaked as needed.
Career Development Program Director Corey Schoon said the school will be offering a CNA program with Ivy Tech in the fall. Tyler Kosmoski and his students are building 80 bookshelves for students in the Kindergarten Countdown Class that runs June 6 through July 1.
Thirteen students signed on with employers during a ceremony Friday, totaling 28 for the semester, he said.
Superintendent Tonya Weaver reported all 16 school buses passed inspection “with flying colors” earlier this month.
She reported free summer meals will be available in the school cafeteria. Breakfast will be offered June 6 through July 1 only. Lunches will be served June 6 through July 1 and July 11-29. Meals are free to anyone 18 years and under. Adult prices $2.50 for breakfast and $4.60 for lunches. Meals must be eaten on site, carry outs will no longer be allowed.
The board approved the hiring of Joshua Dakin as high school social studies instructor, Kayla Roub as middle school writing instructor, Tina Helbert from part-time to full-time cafeteria employee, Amanda Charles as elementary instructor and Jamie Shenk as J.E. Ober digital curriculum specialist. Makenzie Dixon was approved as middle school cheer coach.
Resignations approved include high school Spanish instructor Gabriella Swartz, high school English instructors Jessica Carlson and Hannah Gilliland, first grade instructor Brooke Adams and cafeteria employee Heidi Smith.
The retirements of cafeteria employee Kami Bodey and high school instructional assistant Mary Baker were also approved by the board.
Second readings for the elementary, middle and high school handbooks and middle and high school athletic handbooks were approved as well as the second reading of NEOLA policy. Also approved was a Latch Key agreement with the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center for before and after school child care; a high school boys basketball overnight trip to Frankfort High School on July 21-22; a high school wrestling trip to Adrian College, Michigan on July 18; and an FFA overnight trip to the state convention on June 14-16.
iLearn score reports were sent home to parents this week in the elementary and middle school levels, Weaver reported.
Principal Lucas Fielden shared videos of a recent field trip to Chain O’Lakes Park where seventh-grade students were tasked to build a boat or raft using science skills. Sixth-graders enjoyed an environmental fair with several guests sharing expertise in beekeeping, agriculture, garden and other subjects while the eighth-grade class concluded study in animal science with a visit to the Fort Wayne Zoo.
Upcoming end of school events include an Academic Pride Day Tuesday morning, senior awards day Thursday at 1 p.m. in gym and graduation on Friday, June 3 at 8 p.m. in the gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.