PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Elkhart Christian at Westview, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

South Bend Career Academy at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.

PREP SWIMMING

DeKalb and Eastside at Columbia City, 5:30 p.m.

East Noble at Angola, 6 p.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS

Huntington North at East Noble, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Alma at Trine, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

East Noble at Leo, 6 p.m.

Columbia City at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

Angola at Churubusco, 6 p.m.

Eastside at Central Noble, 6 p.m.

Fairfield at Westview, 6 p.m.

Garrett at West Noble, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

West Noble at Fremont, 6 p.m.

Angola at Churubusco, 7:30 p.m.

Eastside at Central Noble, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Westview, 7:30 p.m.

PREP HOCKEY

Lake Central at Angola JV (Trine), 9:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Marian (Wis.) at Trine, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Women, Hilbert (N.Y.) at Trine, 7 p.m.

ACHA D3 Men, Trine at Hope, 7 p.m.

