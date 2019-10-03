LEO-CEDARVILLE — It’s common knowledge that to be able to fully enjoy and appreciate art in a park one must have beautiful, sunny weather, lots of scrumptious food choices and pleasant background music. Art in Riverside Gardens Park at Schwartz and Grabill Roads had all three Saturday.
A brilliant sun shone most of the day. Volunteers stopped traffic on Schwartz Road so showgoers and art lovers could safely cross the road from the full parking lot.
Three food trucks provided choices that included pizza, tortillas, sandwiches, hot dogs, burgers and pulled pork, and Hall’s Restaurants dispensed a variety of goodies from their tent. A fire truck masquerading as a food truck dispensed ice cream, sundaes and floats, while the Mad Anthony Brewing truck was on hand with adult beverages.
Live music included Celtic tunes from the Celtic Knots, Shannon Persinger presented her special brand of vocals, Ron Rumbaugh played the keyboard and sang jazz and classic hits and Joe Justice entertained with classic hits from the 1960s and 1970s.
More than 30 talented artists from around the state, Ohio and Michigan displayed their work which ranged from acrylic paintings, pottery, photos and greeting cards to glass Christmas tree ornaments, leather purses, wooden bowls and vases, metal wall ornaments and jewelry.
Photographer and Leo native Holly Heath was back at Art at the Riverside for the sixth time. She specializes in landscapes, loves to shoot old things that grab her attention, and her horses. The Leo High School graduate has a degree in photography from IPFW and has been a professional photographer for 25 years. Though she has several cameras, she prefers her Nikon digital.
Functional mixed-media creations were featured in the Art Farm tent of Lisa Vetter and Paul Siefert of Spencerville. The two artists have been taking their eclectic works and jewelry to shows around the state, Michigan and as far away as South Carolina and Alabama for the past 20 years. Their mixed-media clocks and lamps made from recycled coffee tins and antique food cans attracted a lot of attention from showgoers.
Another area artist, William Steffen, also of Spencerville, displayed boxes, bowls, vases and wall decorations made from a variety of woods. The North Side High School graduate says he first started working with wood when he made a dozen guitars while in high school. He acquired his present focus about 10 years ago. Though he prefers to work with maple and cherry wood, he admits he’ll use most any kind that can be cut, turned or carved.
Churubusco woodworker Fred Inman has been turning and reclaiming the beauty that lies beyond the bark since 2006. His tent featured salad, decorative and segmented bowls, large platters and vases. Inman, a member of the Northeast Indiana Turners and Chiselers, was eager to talk about the organization and distributed cards with the club’s monthly meeting time and place (first Sunday of each month at 1:30 p.m., 16471 Old Lima Road, Huntertown) and invited showgoers to come and see what they do and view their work.
