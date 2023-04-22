COVID vaccination and test clinic coming
AUBURN — The Indiana State Department of Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic at Middaugh Hall, 708 S. Union St., Auburn, on Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
This clinic has bivalent Pfizer (ages 5 and up) vaccine and the flu vaccine for ages 3-64. Walk-ins are welcome. The Indiana Department of Health will no longer offer Moderna at the clinics.
