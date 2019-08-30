FORT WAYNE — The Gaither Vocal Band will perform in concert Saturday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m. at the Fort Wayne First Assembly, 1400 W. Washington Center Road.
This summer, the Gaither Vocal Band released a new recording, “Good Things Take Time.” The group includes founder Bill Gaither, Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles and Reggie Smith.
Joining The Gaither Vocal Band for this concert will be vocalists Charlotte Ritchie and Gene McDonald, as well as guitarist and comedian Kevin Williams.
Named ASCAP’s Songwriters of the Century, Bill and Gloria Gaither have written more than 700 popular gospel songs throughout their multi-decade career, including favorite standards “He Touched Me,” “Because He Lives,” and “There’s Just Something About That Name.”
Ticket information is online at gaither.com.
