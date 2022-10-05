Prep Boys Soccer
Westview advances to title game
ALBION — Westview advanced to the Class 2A Central Noble Sectional Championship on Saturday with a 8-0 victory over Lakewood Park on Wednesday.
The Warriors will play Blackhawk Christian, who defeated Prairie Heights 9-0 in the other semifinal Wednesday night.
The Panthers finish the season 0-17-1.
Prep Boys Tennis
Byler’s career ends, East Noble’s doubles move on
ELKHART — At the Concord Singles Sectional on Wednesday night, Prairie Heights senior Leyton Byler’s high school career officially ended with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 loss to Fairfield’s Garrett Stoltzfus.
Byler ends his career with 49 wins, which is a program record.
Stoltzfus will play Westview’s Isaiah Hostetler today at Concord.
In the doubles sectional, East Noble’s Carver Miller and Max Bender won a championship by default, due to no opponents being left standing.
Miller and Bender will next be in action at the LaPorte Regional on October 15th.
Prep Girls Soccer
Leo ends Railroaders’ season
CULVER — Garrett’s season ended with a 13-0 loss to Leo in a first-round match of the Class 2A Culver Academies Sectional Tuesday night.
Samantha Sanderlin had four goals and an assist to lead the Lions.
The Railroaders ended their season at 0-12.
Prep Volleyball
Churubusco sweeps Lakers
CHURUBUSCO — Lakeland played Churubusco tough in a Northeast Corner Conference match Tuesday. But the Eagles still got the sweep, 26-24, 25-23, 25-22.
Lauren Leu had 11 kills, two aces and a block assist for the Lakers. Justice Haston had 16 assists, nine digs and three aces. Adelyn Dininny had 10 digs, Peyton Hartsough had nine digs and two aces.
Chargers fall to Wawasee
SYRACUSE — West Noble lost to Wawasee 25-18, 25-16, 25-15 in a non-conference match Tuesday.
Jada Nelson had 18 digs and three aces. Emily Thompson also had 18 digs and Miah Hilbish had 17 assists. Molly Jones had nine kills and two blocks.
The Warriors won the junior varsity match in three sets. Ariana Eicher had 11 digs and three kills for West Noble. Chloe Sprague had six assists, five digs and three aces.
In other area action Tuesday, East Noble lost at Norwell in four sets in a Northeast 8 Conference match.
Barons top New Haven in five
NEW HAVEN — DeKalb outlasted host New Haven in a five-set volleyball match Tuesday, winning 25-21, 15-25, 26-28, 25-19, 15-11.
Paige Langschwager had 13 kills, Brooklyn Barkhaus had 12, Margherita Penzo had 10 and Sophia Jackson added seven for the Barons. Olivia Kracium contributed four kills and four blocks.
Barkhaus had nine digs and three aces. Langschwager had two blocks and six digs. Jackson had two aces, nine digs and 25 assists. Kayla Leins had 18 digs and Juli Plummer added 12.
Garrett girls defeated by Blackhawk
FORT WAYNE — Host Blackhawk Christian defeated Garrett’s volleyball team 25-17, 25-22, 25-12 in a nonconference match Tuesday.
Junior Allie Boyer led the Braves with 10 kills while classmate Abbie Cresse added nine. Senior Emi Wood and sophomore Leena Liechty served four aces each.
Wood had 15 digs and Boyer added 11. Leichty led Blackhawk with 22 assists.
Garrett got six kills from junior Kyana Martinez, five from junior Rebecca Yarian, four from senior Kinleigh Smith and three from junior Kelsey Bergman.
Yarian and sophomore Kennedy Hutton served two aces each. Yarian had nine assists and Martinez added seven. Hutton had nine digs for Garrett.
The Railroaders host Central Noble tonight to close out the regular season.
Middle School Football
DeKalb teams split with Leo
LEO — DeKalb’s seventh- and eighth-grade football teams split games with Leo.
The seventh-grade Barons lost 25-24. After trailing 13-0, DeKalb battle back to take two late leads. Down a point with 24 seconds to play, they marched downfield but came up a yard short of victory.
Owen Schackow and Blake Smith connected for passes of 20 and 30 yards. Smith had two touchdown runs and Schackow connected with Xavier Vice for a passing touchdown. Zaden Zirkle successfully made three two-point conversion kicks.
The eighth-grade Barons were 30-0 winners. Drake Hall had two touchdown runs, Alex Phillips had a touchdown run and Tayden Meyer had a rushing score and recovered a fumble. Dawson Cleverly made two two-point conversion kicks. Mathias Koehli made one conversion kick.
The seventh-grade Barons are 5-2 and will close out their season next week. The eighth-grade Barons are 6-1 and will play in tournament semi-finals next week.
Churubusco tops CN in 7th grade game
ALBION — Churubusco’s seventh grade football team defeated Central Noble 37-2 on Tuesday.
There was not an eighth grade game between the two schools because Churubusco did not have enough players.
Both Central Noble teams will end their seasons at home this coming Tuesday.
Bowling
Auburn Bowl reports top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl reported these high scores for the week of Sept. 26:
MEN
Moose: Jim Smith 255, Greg Dini 255, Dave Thies 258.
Booster: Chris Toyias 270, 731 series; Greg Dini 255, 712 series.
Northeast Indiana Classic: Josh West 255.
WOMEN
Moose: Rachael Gardner 538 series, Nycole Adcox 528 series.
Coffee: Jane Ellert 524 series.
Booster: Cheyenne Woods 509 series; Dawn Simmons 201, 542 series.
Friday Morning Trio: Jackie Kurtz 210, 570 series.
Bowler & Bowlerettes: Jackie Kurtz 202, 500 series.
