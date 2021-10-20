AUBURN — Findings from a five-year master plan for the Auburn Parks Department were presented at a special session Tuesday.
Philip Parnin, senior project manager for Pros Consulting of Indianapolis, shared data from a recent statistically valid survey, program assessment findings, an assessment of park and facilities, level of service for Auburn Parks and Recreation and asset mapping at the meeting.
Findings show more than 150 acres of parkland in Auburn, with five community parks ranging from 6.2 to 66 acres each, including Eckhart Park, Memorial Park, Rieke Park, Smith Acres Park and Thomas Park; plus five neighborhood parks from 0.67 to 9.8 acres apiece, including Forrest Park, Riley Park, DeSoto Park, Willennar Park and Don Lash Park. Four special recreation areas were also noted — Courtyard Park, Carr Fields, Eckhart Park disc golf course and Auburn Gear park yet to be developed.
Parnin, who has worked with several park departments in Indiana, complimented the city’s new skate park in town as one of the best in the state.
An outdoor swimming pool topped the survey’s list of unmet needs for amenities and facilities, followed by restrooms, water access for kayaking and canoeing, paved walking and bike trails, natural parks and preserves, and outdoor recreation including camping, fishing and archery and splash pads.
Site findings showed the need to plant next generation trees, maintaining vegetation, adding native plantings, establishing restroom design standards and updating playgrounds. Repurposing underutilized and aging amenities, development of a system-wide park graphic design standard and an increase of maintenance standards, and the addition of Americans with Disabilities Act pathways to key areas of interest for both children and adults, especially to gathering places, were of importance.
Area schools, playgrounds, Auburn YMCA and church venues also offer park and recreation service to residents, Parnin added.
The survey showed development of walking and biking trails, improvement and maintenance of exiting amenities, winter recreation opportunities and restrooms as top financial priorities. The ‘other’ category was the top response in the survey but no specific area was identified.
Suzanne Davis, who was among a dozen citizens who attended the session, asked how capital could be raised to fund improvements.
“We would love to do everything,” said Parnin, “but we need to be realistic. We need to hear wants and needs. Money is a factor.”
City Councilman Mike Walter asked if a parks foundation might be formed to fund items that might not be in the parks budget.
Parnin replied the formation of a foundation will be looked into and if deemed viable, would be pursued.
“People are more willing to fundraise for quality of life,” he said.
But an outdoor pool does not provide revenue to sustain itself, especially in the event of system failure and acts of nature, Parnin said of that specific project.
Walter pointed out the need to control erosion of the banks of Cedar Creek might be funded through the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
He also expressed the addition of strategic lighting that would not be intrusive to neighboring home but provide security for those facilities.
One resident suggested the addition of nature and outdoor adventure programs and natural play-scapes such as those found in Leo-Cedarville Park.
“Nature playgrounds are trending in parks and recreation in the country,” said Parnin. This would include rope challenges and zip lines, activities that create new experiences to attract people to different parks. “There is already a good foundation to build upon” in Auburn.
In the coming weeks, plans are to review funding and revenue strategies, a capital improvement plan, creation of a visioning and action plan with a draft to be submitted to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources by Jan. 15, 2022, followed by a recommendation presentation and final report submittal to the INDR by April 15, 2022.
