AUBURN — A story in Tuesday’s edition incorrectly said Natalie DeWitt is the third woman to serve as a member of the Auburn Common Council.
DeWitt became the city’s fourth councilwoman when she was elected in a Republican caucus Monday.
Tuesday’s story omitted the first woman on the council, Phyllis Poff, who served from 1980-84. Others are the late Betty Carbaugh, who served from 1985-1992; and Marilyn Gearhart, who held office from 2004-2013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.