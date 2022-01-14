PREP BASKETBALL
Garrett Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 8:30 a.m.
East Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11 a.m.
Central Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11:30 a.m.
NECC Tournament Girls Championship game, Garrett vs. Angola, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 5:15 p.m.
NECC Tournament Boys Championship game, Eastside vs. Central Noble, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 7:45 p.m.
Indiana Sports Talk with Bob Lovell, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 9:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
FASL: Reading at Arsenal, CNBC, 9:30 a.m.
RUGBY
European Champions Cup Group Stage: Leicester at Connacht, CNBC, 10 a.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Premier League: Watford at Newcastle United, USA, 10 a.m.
Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa, NBC, 12:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Northwestern at Michigan St., BTN, WJR-AM 760, noon
Texas Tech at Kansas St., ESPN2, noon
Creighton at Xavier, Fox, noon
Seton Hall at Marquette, FS1, noon
Dayton at Duquesne, USA, 12:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Kentucky, ESPN, 1 p.m.
NC State at Duke, ABC, 2 p.m.
Rutgers at Maryland, BTN, 2 p.m.
West Virginia at Kansas, CBS, 2 p.m.
Arkansas at LSU, ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Fordham at St. Louis, USA, 2:30 p.m.
Furman at Chattanooga, CBSSN, 3 p.m.
Florida St. at Syracuse, ESPN, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma at TCU, ESPN2, 4 p.m
Rhode Island at UMass, USA, 4:30 p.m.
Nevada at Air Force, CBSSN, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Baylor, ESPN, 5 p.m.
Missouri St. at Valparaiso, ESPNU, 5 p.m.
Boise St. at New Mexico, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, ACC Network, 6 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Georgia, ESPN2. 6 p.m.
Loyola of Chicago at Indiana St., CBSSN, 7 p.m.
UCF at South Florida, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Houston at Tulsa, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Grand Canyon, ESPNU, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona St., ESPN2, 10 p.m.
BYU at San Francisco, CBSSN, 11 p.m.
Oregon at Southern Cal, FS1, 11 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Hula Bowl: KAI vs. AINA, Orlando, Fla., CBSSN, noon
MEN’S LACROSSE
NLL: Albany at Philadelphia, ESPNEWS, noon
NHL HOCKEY
Washington at NY Islanders, NHL Network, 2 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, NHL Network, 7 p.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1, 2:30 p.m.
NFL PLAYOFFS
AFC Wild Card, Las Vegas at Cincinnati, NBC, 4:30 p.m.
AFC Wild Card, New England at Buffalo, CBS, 8 p.m.
ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL
Playoff: Indios de Mayaguez vs. Criollos de Caguas, Final Game 1, FS2, 6 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Main Card: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze (Featherweights), Las Vegas, ESPN, 7 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Notre Dame at Ohio St., BTN, 8 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
LA Lakers at Denver, NBAtv, 9 p.m.
