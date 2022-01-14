PREP BASKETBALL

Garrett Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 8:30 a.m.

East Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11 a.m.

Central Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11:30 a.m.

NECC Tournament Girls Championship game, Garrett vs. Angola, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 5:15 p.m.

NECC Tournament Boys Championship game, Eastside vs. Central Noble, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 7:45 p.m.

Indiana Sports Talk with Bob Lovell, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 9:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

FASL: Reading at Arsenal, CNBC, 9:30 a.m.

RUGBY

European Champions Cup Group Stage: Leicester at Connacht, CNBC, 10 a.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Premier League: Watford at Newcastle United, USA, 10 a.m.

Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa, NBC, 12:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Northwestern at Michigan St., BTN, WJR-AM 760, noon

Texas Tech at Kansas St., ESPN2, noon

Creighton at Xavier, Fox, noon

Seton Hall at Marquette, FS1, noon

Dayton at Duquesne, USA, 12:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky, ESPN, 1 p.m.

NC State at Duke, ABC, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at Maryland, BTN, 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Kansas, CBS, 2 p.m.

Arkansas at LSU, ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Fordham at St. Louis, USA, 2:30 p.m.

Furman at Chattanooga, CBSSN, 3 p.m.

Florida St. at Syracuse, ESPN, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma at TCU, ESPN2, 4 p.m

Rhode Island at UMass, USA, 4:30 p.m.

Nevada at Air Force, CBSSN, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Baylor, ESPN, 5 p.m.

Missouri St. at Valparaiso, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Boise St. at New Mexico, FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Georgia, ESPN2. 6 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago at Indiana St., CBSSN, 7 p.m.

UCF at South Florida, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Houston at Tulsa, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Grand Canyon, ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona St., ESPN2, 10 p.m.

BYU at San Francisco, CBSSN, 11 p.m.

Oregon at Southern Cal, FS1, 11 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Hula Bowl: KAI vs. AINA, Orlando, Fla., CBSSN, noon

MEN’S LACROSSE

NLL: Albany at Philadelphia, ESPNEWS, noon

NHL HOCKEY

Washington at NY Islanders, NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, NHL Network, 7 p.m.

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1, 2:30 p.m.

NFL PLAYOFFS

AFC Wild Card, Las Vegas at Cincinnati, NBC, 4:30 p.m.

AFC Wild Card, New England at Buffalo, CBS, 8 p.m.

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL

Playoff: Indios de Mayaguez vs. Criollos de Caguas, Final Game 1, FS2, 6 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Main Card: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze (Featherweights), Las Vegas, ESPN, 7 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

Notre Dame at Ohio St., BTN, 8 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

LA Lakers at Denver, NBAtv, 9 p.m.

