WEDNESDAY
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Scrimmage, Indiana All-Stars vs. Indiana Junior All-Stars (includes Bailey Kelham and Coach Bob Lapadot from Garrett) at Mount Vernon Fortville, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
PREP BOYS GOLF
East Noble, Fremont’s Lukas Berlew, Westview’s Silas Haarer and Garrett’s Carter Demske in Plymouth Regional at Swan Lake, 8 a.m.
SATURDAY
PREP SOFTBALL
IHSAA Class 2A State Final, Eastside vs. North Posey at Purdue University, West Lafayette, 4:30 p.m.
