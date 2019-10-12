FORT WAYNE — Parker Stewart’s five-goal match against Blackhawk Christian in the second semifinal of the Braves’ Class 1A boys soccer sectional got Lakewood Park’s attention.
But Stewart could not be that dangerous if he can’t touch it on a regular basis.
The Panthers possessed the ball for a large majority of the time and cashed in on a couple of chances to win their 10th sectional championship in program history, defeating the Cougars 3-0 on Saturday afternoon.
“I was really happy with our possession. Our midfield did a good job of just being patient,” LPC coach Daron White said. “But hat’s off to our defense. We limited Parker to two shots and they were both outside of the 18.
“Fourteen (junior Brayden Lane) was making a lot of service to 4 (Stewart). But we made an adjustment at halftime and fixed that.”
Colton White, the coach’s son, scored the first two goals for Lakewood Park (15-2-1). The first one came with several minutes left in the first half off a free kick from senior Jacob Hallam that rolled all the way into the middle of the box and passed a Cougar player to get to White.
White fired a long shot into the net early in the second half not long after a Panther free kick from just outside the 18.
The LCA pushes deep into the Lakewood Park defensive third of the field were few and far between. Not many quality shots came from the pushes.
Zach Collins added an extra insurance goal for the Panthers with 6 minutes, 41 seconds left.
“This is kinda indescribable, really,” White said. “We’ve been building things back up to get back here. A lot of us play travel soccer together, so the team spirit and chemistry has been built back up.”
Lakewood Park ran off nine straight sectional titles from 2008-16, and Daron White played a big role behind the scenes as junior high coach and a high school varsity assistant for much of that time. He gets to experience his first sectional title as a high school head coach with his son.
“It’s more personal,” Colton White said. “I see him as a coach and as a dad. It’s a unique relationship.”
Daron White said, “Winning a sectional is always big. I’m excited for the team. The regional is going to be tough.”
The Panthers will play in the second semifinal of the 1A Marion Regional at noon this coming Saturday against Liberty Christian (8-9-1). The Lions defeated Sheridan 1-0 in overtime yesterday in the Sheridan Sectional final.
Lakeland Christian finished its season at 12-6.
