ANGOLA — Trine University is now accepting applications for students who wish to begin its Associate of Science in Nursing in January 2024.
The program, developed in partnership with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, encompasses five semesters and allows graduates to apply for licensure as a registered nurse by examination.
Students will apply into the Pre-Nursing Associate of Science program. Once accepted they will be reviewed and invited to complete the ASN application.
Additional items such as a TEAS exam score and background check will be required by Aug. 1.
The application for the ASN program will be open until Sept. 1. Students will be notified of admission decisions on Sept. 15.
Trine’s ASN program will provide personal attention, practical experience and state-of-the-art facilities in Trine University’s Best Hall expansion as well as a new, state-of-the-art 32,000-square-foot education and innovation facility on Cameron Memorial Community Hospital’s campus.
Graduates will be equipped with the nursing knowledge and critical thinking and reasoning skills to provide safe, compassionate, patient-centric holistic care to diverse populations while working collaboratively with other healthcare professionals.
For admission questions or to visit Trine’s campus, email admit@trine.edu or call 800-347-4878.
For program questions, email nursing@trine.edu
