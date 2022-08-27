BRUSHY PRAIRIE — West Noble’s girls cross country team and the Westview boys squad earned close victories in the 28th annual Prairie Heights Panther Run Saturday.
In the girls race, the top three, West Noble, Leo and Central Noble, were separated by four points, with the Chargers (62) edging out both the Lions (63) and Cougars (66).
“We ran okay today in terms of placement,” Chargers girls coach Aden Burke-Steiner said. “We were a little surprised at how well Leo did because we knew they would be close to us, but we knew that we had a better top five and that’s really what saved us was our fifth runner.”
Burke-Steiner said that their No. 2 runner, Ruby Clark was out due to illness, meaning the Chargers won with the help of their No. 6 runner, sophomore Ava Bish, by placing 19th (22:46.60).
West Noble was led by freshman Trinity Parson, who finished second in 20:59.31. Leo junior Isabelle Shenfield won in 20:24.63.
“We knew Trinity was good,” Burke-Steiner said. “She really impressed us with a 20:25 last week, and this week, we knew she had a chance to win it. She said she was just going to go for it and it didn’t pan out, but she’s been that front runner that West Noble has needed for quite a while.”
Senior Beth Christlieb was next for the Chargers, finishing in 11th (22:15.31), followed by sophomore Lucy Martin in 14th (22:25.97) and junior Rachel Klages in 16th (22:39.22). The sixth runner, junior Erika Lara, was 33rd (24:51.41) and sophomore Taryn Brimhall was 50th (26:46.44).
Central Noble was led by a one-two punch of freshman Alyssa Spohr (21:38.59) and junior MaKenna Malcolm (21:44.10) with the two placing fifth and sixth. Behind them were teammates Michaela Rinehold (22:23) in 13th, Adelide Hopf (22:41.46) in 17th and Rose Peters (23:51.19) in 25th.
Westview was fourth in the team standings with 87 points, with sophomore Kiana Mast taking third in 21:32.81. Freshman Bailey Manns was 15th in 22:32.10 and sophomore Annagail Warrener rounded out the top 20 in 22:55.60.
“The girls did excellent, and I love the program that’s being built,” Warriors boys coach Lyle Bontrager said. “For a number of years, we’ve had up and down teams, and now there’s only seven girls. But to get fourth for only having seven girls, our girls coach, Meghann Rainsberger, does a great job with them and I enjoy working with her.”
Other top area finishers were Fremont junior Hallie Shrewsburg in fourth (21:33.56), Churubusco sophomore Ella Elias in ninth (22:08.33) and Prairie Heights sophomore Katia Fernandez in 10th.
Lakeland’s top finisher was junior Abigail McNamara in 30th (24:38.18), while Garrett’s was freshman Molly Martin in 34th (25:00.55). Junior Jasmine Schiek led Hamilton in 58th (26:15.48).
The Panthers were fifth as a team with 111 points, ahead of Churubusco (126), Fremont (156), Garrett (199) and Lakeland (224). Hamilton and Oak Farm each only had two runners.
For the boys, freshman Noah Bontrager took first in 16:16.39 to lead Westview to a narrow 52-54 victory over West Noble to win the title. Garrett (102) was third, with Churubusco (103) and Lakeland (106) following suit.
Noah is coach Bontrager’s son, won his first high school race Saturday. During track season, he broke Westview’s middle school records in the 800 meters (2:07) and mile (4:39).
“Noah’s a gamer, and by that I mean he will go out there and he’s just going to perform his best,” coach Bontrager said. “He had a rough cross country season last year in middle school where he was sick at the end of the season. Over the summer, we also did a lot of random training like triathlon and other things because I don’t want him burning out. He has been putting in the work and it shows.”
Behind Noah Bontrager was Lyndon Miller in sixth (17:29.15), Adrian Miller in 11th (17:29.15), Cole Bontrager in 15th (18:31.45) and Nick Bontrager rounding out Westview’s top five in 19th (18:48.36). Christien Noward was 24th (19:04.74) and Chad Hershberger was 25th (19:06.48).
“They were good,” Lyle Bontrager said of his team’s performance. “Their legs are still heavy from doing hard workouts, so I’m very satisfied with the results we got. We had a number of PRs (personal records) today while being deep in their training right now.”
West Noble’s Grant Flora was third for the Chargers, coming through at 16:56.89. Nate Shaw came in behind him at seventh (17:31.42), followed by Isaac Silva in 12th (18:00.27), Nathan Troxel in 14th (18:22.34), and Evan Rodriguez in 18th (18:39.49). Their sixth runner, Devon Bartlett, was 20th at 18:50.69 and Logan Schuller was 22nd at 18:59.40.
“I know the boys wanted to win today,” Burke-Steiner said. “They knew Westview was going to come with them but they weren’t exactly sure what it would look like. I know they’re a little disappointed but it’s still very early in the season.”
Prairie Heights’ Hank Glasgo was second in 16:23.21 to help the Panthers finish seventh with 152. Churubusco’s Wyatt Neireiter was fourth (17:08.62) and Corre Belcher was 10th (17:43.79).
Lakeland’s top two runners were Caden Hostetler (fifth in 17:17.02) and Zeke Wachtman (ninth in 17:42.03).
Garrett’s Gavin Weller led the Railroaders in eighth at 17:39.05, with Nate Presswood finishing 13th (18:10.78) and Luke Coffman placing 21st (18:57.12), while Central Noble was led by Malachi Malcolm, finishing 16th in 18:35.05.
Fremont’s top placer was Shaun Fansler in 29th (19:22.07). Oak Farm Montessori’s Cooper Routsong led his school in 47th (20:59.42) and Hamilton’s Jagger Hurraw was the leader for the Marines, finishing 51st in 21:12.61.
DeKalb Baron Classic
More of the area’s stronger teams were in Waterloo taking on programs from in and close to Fort Wayne. The Baron boys and the East Noble girls won.
In the boys’ meet, Angola was third by a point over fourth-place Bishop Dwenger, 86-87. Hornet junior Sam Yarnelle was the race winner in 16:28.30.
East Noble was eighth with 228, followed by Lakewood Park Christian with 238. Eastside was 13th with 310.
DeKalb’s top five runners finished in the top 21, led by Jaren McIntire in fourth place in 16:54.80. Matthias Hefty was ninth in 17:37, and Landon Knowles was 10th in 17:47.80. Tim O’Keefe placed 15th in 18:03.90, and Will Haupert was 21st in 18:17.10.
Also for Angola, Gavin Hinkley was seventh in 17:08.60, Kaden Klink was 13th in 17:53, and Cooper Enyeart was 18th in 18:08.8.
For East Noble, Trey Warren led the team in 12th place in 17:52.40. Thomas Brinker was 17th in 18:07.1.
Jackson VandeVelde led the Panthers in 16th place at 18:04.30, and Braeson Kruse was 25th in 18:40.90. Andrew Strong was 30th for the Blazers in 19:00.
In the girls’ meet, five Knights finished in the top 13, led by race winner Addison Lindsey in 18:32.30.
EN also had Macey Colin in fifth at 20:25.60, Rae David in sixth in 20:28.10, Lydia Keihn in eighth in 20:39.71, and Rachel Becker in 13th in 21:26.
Angola was third with 84 points. DeKalb was fourth with 109, and Eastside was eighth with 199.
Gracynn Hinkley led the Hornets in seventh place at 20:37.80. Ava Budak was 15th in 21:32.80, and Jordan Davenport was 21st in 21:53.
Lydia Bennett was fourth for the Barons in 20:21.80, and Abby DeTray was 11th in 21:02.60. Olivia Woodcox was 17th in 21:43.90.
The Blazers were paced by Karly Kauffmann in 19th at 21:48.1 and Chloe Buss in 27th in 22:44.60.
Lakewood Park’s Victoria Gloyd was 45th in 23:54.10.
The junior varsity race was a mixed race. DeKalb’s Levi Abernathy won in 19:14.60. Baron Elijah Knepper was 12th in 21:16.10. East Noble’s Julianna Crow was 15th in 21:39.3.
Prairie Heights Panther Run
GIRLS
Team Scores: 1. West Noble 62, 2. Leo 63, 3. Central Noble 66, 4. Westview 87, 5. Prairie Heights 111, 6. Churubusco 125, 7. Fremont 155, 8. Garrett 198, 9. Lakeland 218.
Top 30 finishers: 1. Shenfield (Leo) 20:24.63, 2. Tr. Parson (WN) 20:59.31, 3. K. Mast (WV) 21:32.82, 4. Shrewsburg (FR) 21:33.56, 5. Spohr (CN) 21:38.59, 6. Ma. Malcolm (CN) 21:44.10, 7. Cogdell (Leo) 21:48.63, 8. M. Norris (Leo) 22:00.35, 9. E. Elias (CH) 22:08.33, 10. Fernandez (PH) 22:12.25, 11. E. Christlieb (WN) 22:15.31, 12. Beaty (Leo) 22:19.98, 13. Rinehold (CN) 22:23.01, 14. L. Martin (WN) 22:25.98, 15. Manns (WV) 22:32.10, 16. Klages (WN) 22:39.22, 17. A. Hopf (CN) 22:41.46, 18. Sajdak (CH) 22:42.83, 19. Bish (WN) 22:46.61, 20. Warrener (WV) 22:55.60, 21. C. Lewis (PH) 23:03.24, 22. A. Myers (PH) 23:16.79, 23. Owsley (WV) 23:22.20, 24. Longardner (CH) 23:22.45, 25. R. Peters (CN) 23:51.19, 26. Rainsberger (WV) 24:02.16, 27. B. Glasgo (PH) 24:27.35, 28. Tiffany (CH) 24:33.93, 29. Gumbel (FR) 24:37.83, 30. McNamara (LL) 24:38.18.
BOYS
Team Scores: 1. Westview 52, 2. West Noble 54, 3. Garrett 102, 4. Churubusco 103, 5. Lakeland 106, 6. Central Noble 147, 7. Prairie Heights 152, 8. South Bend Career Academy 247, 9. Fremont 250.
Top 30 finishers: 1. Noah Bontrager (WV) 16:16.39, 2. K. Glasgo (PH) 16:23.21, 3. G. Flora (WN) 16:56.89, 4. Neireiter (CH) 17:08.62, 5. C. Hostetler (LL) 17:17.02, 6. L. Miller (WV) 17:29.15, 7. Shaw (WN) 17:31.42, 8. Weller (G) 17:39.05, 9. Wachtman (LL) 17:42.03, 10. Belcher (CH) 17:43.80, 11. A. Miller (WV) 17:47.47, 12. I. Silva (WN) 10:00.28, 13. Presswood (G) 18:10.78, 14. Troxel (WN) 18:22.35, 15. C. Bontrager (WV) 18:31.45, 16. Mal. Malcolm (CN) 18:35.05, 17. E. Smith (CH) 18:37.88, 18. E. Rodriguez (WN) 18:39.50, 19. Nick Bontrager (WV) 18:48.36, 20. Bartlett (WN) 18:50.69, 21. Coffman (G) 18:57.12, 22. Schuller (WN) 18:59.40, 23. Hofmeister (WN) 19:04.30, 24. Noward (WV) 19:04.75, 25. Hershberger (WV) 19:06.48, 26. Knafel (CN) 19:13.10, 27. Cook (PH) 19:17.20, 28. Boltz (G) 19:21.07, 29. Fansler (FR) 19:22.07, 30. O. Hofer (LL) 19:27.90.
DeKalb Baron Classic
GIRLS
Team Scores: 1. East Noble 32, 2. Northrop 66, 3. Angola 84, 4. DeKalb 109, 5. Bishop Dwenger 134, 6. Huntington North 155, 7. Fort Wayne South Side 175, 8. Eastside 199, 9. Snider 217, 10. Fort Wayne North Side 223.
Top 30 finishers: 1. Lindsey (EN) 18:32.30, 2. Clibon (Ntrp) 19:18.10, 3. M. Wilson (Ntrp) 20:08.60, 4. Ly. Bennett (DK) 20:21.80, 5. Colin (EN) 20:25.60, 6. R. David (EN) 20:28.10, 7. Gr. Hinkley (A) 20:37.80, 8. Keihn (EN) 20:39.71, 9. Ramrakhiani (Cant) 20:41, 10. Dove (Ntrp) 20:55.50, 11. DeTray (DK) 21:02.60, 12. Colclesser (HN) 21:24.90, 13. Becker (EN) 21:26, 14. Tippmann (BD) 21:28.70, 15. A. Budak (A) 21:32.80, 16. Fields (HN) 21:41, 17. Woodcox (DK) 21:43.90, 18. Krabach (Cant) 21:46.70, 19. K. Kaufmann (ES) 21:48.10, 20. Gibson (EN) 21:48.60, 21. Davenport (A) 21:53.30, 22. Rodgers (EN) 22:09.60, 23. A. Jackson (A) 22:10.80, 24. Schmidt (Ntrp) 22:40.21, 25. I. Budak (A) 22:41.20, 26. Cox (FWSS) 22:42.50, 27. Buss (ES) 22:44.60, 28. Amburgey (FWSS) 22:46.90, 29. Howe (BD) 22:50.30, 30. M. Williams (FWSS) 22:51.90.
BOYS
Team Scores: 1. DeKalb 59, 2. Leo 72, 3. Angola 86, 4. Bishop Dwenger 87, 5. Northrop 117, 6. Huntington North 210, 7. Snider 224, 8. East Noble 228, 9. Lakewood Park Christian 238, 10. Canterbury 245, 11. Fort Wayne South Side 276, 12. Fort Wayne North Side 286, 13. Eastside 310.
Top 30 finishers: 1. Yarnelle (A) 16:28.30, 2. Shappell (Leo) 16:40.10, 3. C. Wilson (Ntrp) 16:44.60, 4. McIntire (DK) 16:54.80, 5. Sutter (BD) 17:01.30, 6. Nix (BD) 17:02.70, 7. Ga. Hinkley (A) 17:08.60, 8. Steidinger (Leo) 17:24.20, 9. M. Hefty (DK) 17:37, 10. Knowles (DK) 17:47.80, 11. Carter (Ntrp) 17:51.50, 12. T. Warren (EN) 17:52.40, 13. Klink (A) 17:53, 14. Walda (Cant) 18:00, 15. O’Keefe (DK) 18:03.90, 16. VandeVelde (LPC) 18:04.30, 17. Brinker (EN) 18:07.10, 18. Enyeart (A) 18:08.80, 19. F. Flores (Leo) 18:15.10, 20. A. Johnson (Leo) 18:16.40, 21. W. Haupert (DK) 18:17.10, 22. Kleber (BD) 18:21.60, 23. Lashure (Leo) 18:24.30, 24. Roper (Sni) 18:36.30, 25. Kruse (LPC) 18:40.90, 26. Keefer (BD) 18:41.90, 27. Shipley (FWNS) 18:53.10, 28. James (BD) 18:57.90, 29. Barton (DK) 18:59.40, 30. Strong (ES) 19:00.
