AUBURN — A Butler man was ordered to serve eight years in prison for dealing methamphetamine by Judge Monte Brown Monday.
Ryan Parsley, 22, of the 400 block of West Oak Street, pleaded guilty to the Level 2 felony as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Brown sentenced Parsley to 12 years in prison, with four years suspended and eight years to serve. Brown said he would not object to Parsley participating in the Recovery While Incarcerated program, which, on successful completion, could result in a sentence modification. However, Brown said, he will not consider a sentence modification until Parsley has served at least two years.
Parsley’s attorney, John Watkins, said Parsley struggled during childhood, has had a difficult life, and turned to substance abuse.
Parsley was found in possession of 52 grams of methamphetamine, the court heard.
Watkins said Parsley did not intend to sell the methamphetamine for a profit, but to use it himself and share it with those he was using with. Watkins described Parsley as being “hopelessly addicted” to meth.
Brown noted that in a pre-sentence report, Parsley stated, “My day was built around getting high.”
Brown also expressed concern that at the time Parsley’s vehicle was stopped by police, he had a loaded gun in the vehicle and brass knuckles in his pocket.
Brown described the scenario as a “recipe for disaster” that fortunately did not come to pass.
Parsley received credit for 187 days served in jail while the case was pending. As part of the plea agreement, a charge of carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor, was dismissed.
