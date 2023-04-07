TODAY

PREP BOYS GOLF

Garrett at Rochester Invitational, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE GOLF

Men, Trine at Illinois Wesleyan Invitational (Ironwood), Normal, Ill., 9 a.m.

Women, Trine at Hope Invitational (Clearbrook), Saugatuck, Mich., 10 a.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Central Noble at Bluffton, 10 a.m.

Hicksville at Eastside, DH, 11 a.m.

Angola at Huntington North, 1 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Northrop at East Noble, DH, 10 a.m.

Angola at South Bend Adams, DH, 11 a.m.

DeKalb at Garrett, DH, 11 a.m.

Hicksville at Eastside, DH, 11 a.m.

Mishawaka at Westview, DH, 11 a.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Eastside, Fremont, Lakewood Park, Blackhawk Christian, Edon (Ohio) and Elkhart Christian at Hamilton’s Marine Invitational, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Women, Trine at Calvin, noon

Men, Trine at Alma, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Adrian at Trine, DH, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Trine at Kalamazoo, DH, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

PREP BOYS GOLF

Sturgis (Mich.) at Prairie Heights (Cedar Lake), 4:45 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Angola at DeKalb, 5 p.m.

East Noble at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.

Garrett at Carroll, 5:30 p.m.

Prairie Heights at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.

NorthWood at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

West Noble at Whitko, 4:45 p.m.

Angola at Leo, 5 p.m.

Carroll at DeKalb, 5 p.m.

Concordia Lutheran at East Noble, 5 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Woodlan at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.

Eastside at Leo, 5:30 p.m.

Hamilton at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.

West Noble at NorthWood, 5:30 p.m.

Angola at Carroll, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF

Trine at Steven Tyler Memorial (Moors Golf Club), Portage, Mich., noon

COLLEGE MEN’S TENNIS

Alma at Trine, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Trine at Olivet, 4 p.m.

