TODAY
PREP BOYS GOLF
Garrett at Rochester Invitational, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE GOLF
Men, Trine at Illinois Wesleyan Invitational (Ironwood), Normal, Ill., 9 a.m.
Women, Trine at Hope Invitational (Clearbrook), Saugatuck, Mich., 10 a.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Central Noble at Bluffton, 10 a.m.
Hicksville at Eastside, DH, 11 a.m.
Angola at Huntington North, 1 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Northrop at East Noble, DH, 10 a.m.
Angola at South Bend Adams, DH, 11 a.m.
DeKalb at Garrett, DH, 11 a.m.
Hicksville at Eastside, DH, 11 a.m.
Mishawaka at Westview, DH, 11 a.m.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Eastside, Fremont, Lakewood Park, Blackhawk Christian, Edon (Ohio) and Elkhart Christian at Hamilton’s Marine Invitational, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Women, Trine at Calvin, noon
Men, Trine at Alma, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Adrian at Trine, DH, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Trine at Kalamazoo, DH, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
PREP BOYS GOLF
Sturgis (Mich.) at Prairie Heights (Cedar Lake), 4:45 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Angola at DeKalb, 5 p.m.
East Noble at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Garrett at Carroll, 5:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
NorthWood at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
West Noble at Whitko, 4:45 p.m.
Angola at Leo, 5 p.m.
Carroll at DeKalb, 5 p.m.
Concordia Lutheran at East Noble, 5 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Woodlan at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
Eastside at Leo, 5:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
West Noble at NorthWood, 5:30 p.m.
Angola at Carroll, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE GOLF
Trine at Steven Tyler Memorial (Moors Golf Club), Portage, Mich., noon
COLLEGE MEN’S TENNIS
Alma at Trine, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Trine at Olivet, 4 p.m.
