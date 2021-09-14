PREP GIRLS SOCCER

NECC Tournament, first round, Central Noble at Garrett (completion of suspended match from Tuesday), 5:30 p.m.

Woodlan at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.

Leo at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Westview at Warsaw, 5 p.m.

DeKalb at Leo, 5:30 p.m.

East Noble at Huntington North, 5:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS

Westview at Fairfield, 4:30 p.m.

Warsaw at East Noble, 5 p.m.

Prairie Heights at DeKalb, 5 p.m.

Central Noble at Angola, 5 p.m.

Lakeland at Churubusco, 5 p.m.

PREP GIRLS GOLF

Carroll at East Noble, 5 p.m.

Angola at Churubusco, 5 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Bishop Dwenger at East Noble, 6 p.m.

DeKalb at Garrett, 6 p.m.

Woodlan at Angola, 6 p.m.

Lakeland at West Noble, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS

Trine men at Goshen, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Trine women at Denison (Ohio), 5 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Trine at Manchester, 7 p.m.

