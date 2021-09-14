PREP GIRLS SOCCER
NECC Tournament, first round, Central Noble at Garrett (completion of suspended match from Tuesday), 5:30 p.m.
Woodlan at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Leo at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Westview at Warsaw, 5 p.m.
DeKalb at Leo, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at Huntington North, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Westview at Fairfield, 4:30 p.m.
Warsaw at East Noble, 5 p.m.
Prairie Heights at DeKalb, 5 p.m.
Central Noble at Angola, 5 p.m.
Lakeland at Churubusco, 5 p.m.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Carroll at East Noble, 5 p.m.
Angola at Churubusco, 5 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Bishop Dwenger at East Noble, 6 p.m.
DeKalb at Garrett, 6 p.m.
Woodlan at Angola, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at West Noble, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Trine men at Goshen, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Trine women at Denison (Ohio), 5 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Trine at Manchester, 7 p.m.
