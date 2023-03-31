TODAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Trine at Olivet (DH), 1 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Trine at Mount St. Joseph (Ohio), 1 p.m.

COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING

Adrian and Augustana (Ill.) at Trine, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Olivet at Trine, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

PREP BASEBALL

East Noble at Angola, 5:30 p.m.

DeKalb at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Eastside at Edgerton (Ohio) 5:30 p.m.

