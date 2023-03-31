TODAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Trine at Olivet (DH), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Trine at Mount St. Joseph (Ohio), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING
Adrian and Augustana (Ill.) at Trine, 3 p.m.
SUNDAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Olivet at Trine, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
PREP BASEBALL
East Noble at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
DeKalb at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Eastside at Edgerton (Ohio) 5:30 p.m.
